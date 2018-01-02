Cancer overrides circadian clock to survive: study

Cancer cells suppress the body’s circadian clock by controlling protein synthesis,according to a study.

The finding could help clinicians boost the effectiveness of current cancer treatments, researchers said.

For tumours to grow and spread, cancer cells must make large amounts of nucleic acids and protein, so they can replicate themselves. Yet in both normal and cancer cells, a small percent of those proteins do not fold properly. When that happens, the cell activates its unfolded protein response (UPR), which slows down the making of new proteins and eventually, the buildup of misfolded proteins becomes toxic and leads to cell death.

Now, researchers at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) in the US have found that cancer cells have learned to use the UPR to slow protein synthesis when needed, in order to handle the backlog of misfolded proteins. This helps them survive in conditions that would kill normal cells, they said.

“What a tumour cell is doing is taking a pathway that is already in the cell and using it to its advantage,” said J Alan Diehl, senior researcher on the paper published in the journal Nature Cell Biology.

Researchers found that the UPR and circadian rhythm are linked together to lead the clockwork of the cell. The cancer cells use the UPR to manipulate the circadian clock. In their first set of experiments, the research team used chemicals to activate the UPR in osteosarcoma(a type of bone cancer) cells. They found that, when activated, the UPR changes levels of an important circardian protein called Bmal1.

When cells were exposed to cycles of light and dark, Bmal1 levels peaked during dark hours. However, when the UPR was chemically activated, Bmal1 stayed low during both light and dark phases, which caused a phase shift in the expression of circadian genes.

The team found that patients with breast, gastric or lung cancers survived longer when they had higher levels of Bmal1 protein. Conversely, high levels of Bmal1 overtook the UPR, thereby allowing protein synthesis to continue, which was toxic to tumour cells. This is the first study showing that human cancer suppresses circadian rhythm by controlling protein synthesis through Bmal1.