Cancer drugs 87% cheaper after trade margin cap

After the trade margin on 42 anti-cancer drugs was capped to 30%, prices of nearly 390 cancer medications have fallen by 87%. The new MRPs came into effect from Friday.
The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has put out the list on 390 drugs on their website.
“On 27 February, 2019, NPPA had put 42 anti-cancer drugs under the 30% trade margin cap. Manufacturers and hospitals were directed to convey revised MRP, to be effective from 8th March based on the Trade Margin (TM) formula; 390 brands i.e. 91% of the 426 brands reported by manufacturers, showed downward price movement,” a press statement said.
In support
The trade margin cap has been hailed by health activists and doctors.
According to NPPA, nearly 38 medicines show price reduction of 75% and above after the cap.
