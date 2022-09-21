A video on the present global situation with Covid-19 and the WHO’s guidelines to countries

Can the Covid-19 pandemic end soon? Recently, World Health Organisation director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus hinted at this possibility. At a press conference, he said that the world has never been in a better position to end the pandemic.

But, how can the world achieve this?

The COVID-19 pandemic struck nearly three years ago, in December 2019, in China’s Wuhan. According to the ‘Our World in Data’ dashboard, 4,84,294 new virus cases were recorded as of September 18. On the same day, the cumulative count of cases was 611.87 million. In contrast, the seven-day average of new cases peaked on January 24, 2022, at 3.44 million cases per day.

Can we let our guard down?

Dr. Tedros said that this is not the time for the world to let its guard down. On the contrary, he said this calls for greater energy, a last-mile spurt. The WHO has released six policy briefs that outline the key actions that all governments must take to win this fight. Read more here