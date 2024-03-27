Can AI help in navigating mental health?

The story so far: We live in a world where therapy is a text away. Natural language processing (NLP), a branch of Artificial Intelligence (AI), enables computers to understand and interpret human language that mirrors human comprehension. In mental healthcare, we are already seeing a rapid evolution of use cases for AI with affordable access to therapy and better support for clinicians.
How does it help patients?
External and internalised stigma persists across demographics and countries. Through text-based platforms and virtual mental health assistants, NLP programs provide privacy and anonymity that can improve help-seeking behaviour. For users, the chatbot can support them in reframing thoughts, validating emotions and providing personalised care, especially in the absence of human support. Not only is this beneficial when a therapist is not accessible, but it also helps improve patient health outcomes just as well as in-person care. Mental health treatment requires continuity of care to take a more holistic approach and reduce instances of relapse. For example, digital therapy assistants can help point you to resources for healthier coping in instances of distress, grief, and anxiety. Since these chatbots are scalable, cost-effective, and available 24x7, they could therefore be integrated into existing health programs. Additionally, companies building chatbots must proactively expand the scope of service delivery through partnerships and collaborations for follow-up services such as referrals, in-person treatment, or hospital care, where needed.