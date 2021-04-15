Breaking down the reasons behind India’s vaccine shortage | The Hindu In Focus Podcast

In this episode of the podcast we discuss various issues related to India’s vaccine shortage, the recent decision to grant emergency use authorization to a host of foreign-produced vaccines and the stand-off between the Centre and States over vaccine supply. Guest: Jacob Koshy, Deputy Science Editor, The Hindu
In this episode of the podcast we discuss various issues related to India’s vaccine shortage, the recent decision to grant emergency use authorization to a host of foreign-produced vaccines and the stand-off between the Centre and States over vaccine supply.
Guest: Jacob Koshy, Deputy Science Editor, The Hindu