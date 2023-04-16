ADVERTISEMENT

Booster doses of index virus-based vaccines still effective against all COVID-19 variants: WHO

April 16, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - NEW DELHI

India is now ramping up its vaccine production following a rapid surge in cases caused by the XBB.1.16 strain, a sub-variant of Omicron.

Bindu Shajan Perappadan
The World Health Organisation said that booster doses of index virus-based vaccines offer protection against all SARS-CoV-2 variants, including contemporary Omicron descendent lineages. Image for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G.

World Health Organisation’s Technical Advisory Group on COVID-19 Vaccine Composition (TAG-CO-VAC) has said that booster doses of index virus-based vaccines continue to confer high levels of protection against severe disease and death caused by all SARS-CoV-2 variants, including contemporary Omicron descendent lineages.

The health system should be resilient: Soumya Swaminathan 

The recent statement comes at a time when India is witnessing a surge in new COVID-19 cases and is seeing a six-month high with over 10,000 daily new cases coming in for the past week.

WHO said that multiple vaccine manufacturers have developed COVID-19 vaccines with an updated antigenic composition; this includes several bivalent mRNA-based vaccines containing earlier Omicron descendent lineages, in addition to the index virus (i.e., index virus + BA.1 or BA.4/5), which have been authorised for emergency use by regulatory authorities.

Serum Institute of India (SII) has restarted the manufacture of COVID-19 vaccines, its chief executive Adar Poonawalla said recently. Bharat Biotech, which makes India’s domestically produced Covaxin, said it will wait for demand to rise before resuming production. It was the second-most administered vaccine in the country and the company halted production of Covaxin in early 2022 due to a lack of demand.

ALSO READ | Data | What explains India’s poor COVID-19 booster coverage

Meanwhile, the WHO in its recent meeting reviewed the evidence on the performance of updated COVID-19 vaccines that incorporate descendent lineages of Omicron as a booster dose and also looked at the timelines for COVID-19 vaccine composition recommendations in 2023.

Based on the review of the data, TAG-CO-VAC concluded that booster doses of index virus-based vaccines continue to confer high levels of protection against severe disease and death caused by all SARS-CoV-2 variants, including contemporary Omicron descendent lineages.

“Protection from severe disease and symptomatic infection induced by index virus-based vaccines and BA.1- or BA.4/5-containing bivalent mRNA vaccines declines over time.

Should India be alarmed by China’s COVID surge?

“However, protection from severe disease is maintained longer than protection from symptomatic infection. As compared to index virus-based vaccines, booster doses of BA.1- or BA.4/5-containing bivalent mRNA vaccines may modestly increase vaccine effectiveness against symptomatic disease, while the small number of studies assessing severe outcomes show similar estimates of vaccine effectiveness,’’ said TAG-CO-VAC in its statement.

It added that both BA.1- and BA.4/5-containing bivalent mRNA vaccines enhance the magnitude and elicit greater breadth of cross-reactive immune responses to SARS-CoV-2 variants when used as a booster dose, as compared to the index virus-based vaccines.

