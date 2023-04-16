Booster doses of index virus-based vaccines still effective against all COVID-19 variants: WHO

April 16, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - NEW DELHI

World Health Organisation’s Technical Advisory Group on COVID-19 Vaccine Composition (TAG-CO-VAC) has said that booster doses of index virus-based vaccines continue to confer high levels of protection against severe disease and death caused by all SARS-CoV-2 variants, including contemporary Omicron descendent lineages.

The recent statement comes at a time when India is witnessing a surge in new COVID-19 cases and is seeing a six-month high with over 10,000 daily new cases coming in for the past week.

WHO said that multiple vaccine manufacturers have developed COVID-19 vaccines with an updated antigenic composition; this includes several bivalent mRNA-based vaccines containing earlier Omicron descendent lineages, in addition to the index virus (i.e., index virus + BA.1 or BA.4/5), which have been authorised for emergency use by regulatory authorities.

India is now ramping up its vaccine production following a rapid surge in cases caused by the XBB.1.16 strain, a sub-variant of Omicron.

Serum Institute of India (SII) has restarted the manufacture of COVID-19 vaccines, its chief executive Adar Poonawalla said recently. Bharat Biotech, which makes India’s domestically produced Covaxin, said it will wait for demand to rise before resuming production. It was the second-most administered vaccine in the country and the company halted production of Covaxin in early 2022 due to a lack of demand.

Meanwhile, the WHO in its recent meeting reviewed the evidence on the performance of updated COVID-19 vaccines that incorporate descendent lineages of Omicron as a booster dose and also looked at the timelines for COVID-19 vaccine composition recommendations in 2023.

Based on the review of the data, TAG-CO-VAC concluded that booster doses of index virus-based vaccines continue to confer high levels of protection against severe disease and death caused by all SARS-CoV-2 variants, including contemporary Omicron descendent lineages.

“Protection from severe disease and symptomatic infection induced by index virus-based vaccines and BA.1- or BA.4/5-containing bivalent mRNA vaccines declines over time.

“However, protection from severe disease is maintained longer than protection from symptomatic infection. As compared to index virus-based vaccines, booster doses of BA.1- or BA.4/5-containing bivalent mRNA vaccines may modestly increase vaccine effectiveness against symptomatic disease, while the small number of studies assessing severe outcomes show similar estimates of vaccine effectiveness,’’ said TAG-CO-VAC in its statement.

It added that both BA.1- and BA.4/5-containing bivalent mRNA vaccines enhance the magnitude and elicit greater breadth of cross-reactive immune responses to SARS-CoV-2 variants when used as a booster dose, as compared to the index virus-based vaccines.