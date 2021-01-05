Health

BioNTech says no data to support delayed vaccine booster shot

Hungarian soldiers helping in the transportation of Pfizer-BioNTec vaccines in Budapest.   | Photo Credit: SZILARD KOSZTICSAK

BioNTech and partner Pfizer warned on Monday that they had no evidence thattheir jointly developed vaccine will continue to protect against COVID-19 if the booster shot is given later than tested intrials.

"The safety and efficacy of the vaccine has not beenevaluated on different dosing schedules as the majority of trialparticipants received the second dose within the windowspecified in the study design," the companies said in a jointstatement, referring to prime and a booster shots given threeweeks apart.

"There is no data to demonstrate that protection after thefirst dose is sustained after 21 days."

Germany was considering on Monday whether to allow a delay in administering the second dose to make scarce supplies gofurther after a similar move by Britain last week. Separately, Denmark approved a delay of up to six weeks between the firstand second shots of the vaccine

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles

‘Immunisation in a pandemic is a public good’, says public health specialist Srinath Reddy

'10 million Covaxin doses ready', says Bharat Biotech chairman

Total 38 samples are positive for U.K. variant of coronavirus, says Health Ministry

Enough stockpile of COVID-19 vaccine for inoculation of priority groups in first phase: V.K. Paul

Coronavirus | India records 16,504 new COVID-19 cases, 214 fresh fatalities

Coronavirus | Private hospitals keen on taking up COVID-19 vaccination

Coronavirus | Experts raise questions over ‘hasty’ approval for COVID-19 vaccines

Coronavirus | COVID-19 vaccination preparations done, rollout in near future: NITI Aayog member V.K. Paul

The three technologies helping us train for 2021

Coronavirus | Zydus Cadila gets DCGI nod to initiate Phase-3 clinical trials for COVID-19 vaccine

Coronavirus | India’s COVID-19 active caseload drops below 2.5 lakh: Health Ministry

FSSAI slashes limit for trans fat levels in foods

Coronavirus | Ready to roll out COVID-19 vaccine in India: Serum Institute of India

Coronavirus | India approves COVID-19 vaccines Covishield and Covaxin for emergency use

The Hindu Explains | Why was a COVID-19 vaccine dry run necessary, and how was it organised?

Coronavirus | Data on Covaxin phase-3 trials submitted to DCGI: Bharat Biotech

Coronavirus | India and the race for vaccine development

Coronavirus | Why people with prior infection still need COVID-19 vaccination

Coronavirus | India becomes first country to culture U.K. variant strain

Coronavirus | Covaxin gets central drugs authority panel approval for restricted use
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 5, 2021 2:29:56 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/health/biontech-says-no-data-to-support-delayed-vaccine-booster-shot/article33496578.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY