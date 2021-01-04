Health

Bharat Biotech setting up 4 vaccine manufacturing facilities

Dr. Krishna Ella, Chairman and Managing Director of Bharat Biotech. File   | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

Bharat Biotech, which has been accorded Emergency Use Authorisation from the drug regulator for its COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin, on Monday said they are setting up four vaccine manufacturing facilities with a combined capacity of 700 million doses per annum.

Denying allegations that the Hyderabad-based vaccine maker lacks data of Covaxin, Krishna Ella, chairman of Bharat Biotech, said sufficient data has already been revealed and is available on the net.

"We have four facilities coming up. We are planning around 200 million doses (per annum) in Hyderabad, 500 million doses in other cities.

“By 2021 we will have 7,600 million doses capacity... as we speak we have 20 million doses,” he told reporters.

He said Covaxin is currently undergoing phase 3 clinical trials with 24,000 volunteers.

"I think we are the only company I can categorically say has got extensive research experience and extensive publication peer reviewed journals.

“Many people say that I am not transparent in my data. I think people should have the patience to read the internet and look at what our articles are," he said on the allegations of data availability.

He said Indian companies are being targeted as inferior ones and said his company’s work is no less than Pfizer, which also came out with a vaccine for coronavirus.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles

‘Immunisation in a pandemic is a public good’, says public health specialist Srinath Reddy

Total 38 samples are positive for U.K. variant of coronavirus, says Health Ministry

Enough stockpile of COVID-19 vaccine for inoculation of priority groups in first phase: V.K. Paul

Coronavirus | India records 16,504 new COVID-19 cases, 214 fresh fatalities

Coronavirus | Private hospitals keen on taking up COVID-19 vaccination

Coronavirus | Experts raise questions over ‘hasty’ approval for COVID-19 vaccines

Coronavirus | COVID-19 vaccination preparations done, rollout in near future: NITI Aayog member V.K. Paul

The three technologies helping us train for 2021

Coronavirus | Zydus Cadila gets DCGI nod to initiate Phase-3 clinical trials for COVID-19 vaccine

Coronavirus | India’s COVID-19 active caseload drops below 2.5 lakh: Health Ministry

FSSAI slashes limit for trans fat levels in foods

Coronavirus | Ready to roll out COVID-19 vaccine in India: Serum Institute of India

Coronavirus | India approves COVID-19 vaccines Covishield and Covaxin for emergency use

The Hindu Explains | Why was a COVID-19 vaccine dry run necessary, and how was it organised?

Coronavirus | Data on Covaxin phase-3 trials submitted to DCGI: Bharat Biotech

Coronavirus | India and the race for vaccine development

Coronavirus | Why people with prior infection still need COVID-19 vaccination

Coronavirus | India becomes first country to culture U.K. variant strain

Coronavirus | Covaxin gets central drugs authority panel approval for restricted use
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 4, 2021 8:11:50 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/health/bharat-biotech-setting-up-4-vaccine-manufacturing-facilities/article33494303.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY