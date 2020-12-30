Beware of ‘super spreader’ events, States told

NEW DELHI

30 December 2020 18:31 IST

Union Health Secretary asks them to promptly assess situations and consider imposition of appropriate curbs on Dec. 30, 31 and Jan.1

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has written to all the States to keep a strict vigil on all events that could be potential “super spreaders” of COVID-19 and to curb crowding during New Year celebrations and various events associated with it and also due to the winter season.

In his letter on Wednesday, the Ministry urged the States to promptly assess the local situations and consider imposition of appropriate restrictions on December 30 and 31 as well as on January 1, 2021.

“The Ministry of Home Affairs has mandated that the States/UTs, based on their assessment of the situation, may impose local restrictions with a view to containing the spread of COVID-19 such as night curfew,” said the Ministry.

Advertising

Advertising

The Home Ministry had also stipulated that there shall be no restrictions on inter-State and intra-State movement of persons and goods, it added.

Flights from U.K.

Earlier, the Health Ministry recommended to the Ministry of Civil Aviation an extension of the temporary suspension of flights originating from the U.K. into India till January 7, 2021.

“This has been recommended based on the inputs received from the Joint Monitoring Group headed by the Director General of Health Services and the National Task Force jointly headed by DG, ICMR, and Member (Health), NITI Aayog,” said a release issued by the Ministry.

It also suggested to Civil Aviation Ministry that after January 7, a strictly regulated resumption of limited number of flights originating from the U.K. into India may be considered. “The specifics of such a mechanism may be worked out by Ministry of Civil Aviation in consultation with the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare,” said a senior Health Ministry official.