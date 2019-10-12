Benign bone tumour removed using CT-guided surgery

A team of doctors removed a benign bone tumour from the elbow of a 30-year-old man, in an interventional radiology-guided orthopaedic surgery, in a CT suite.

A.B. Govindaraj, clinical head and senior consultant, Department of Orthopaedics, MGM Healthcare, said the patient had experienced pain in the right elbow while exercising in a gym and had met a general practitioner. “It was thought to be a tennis elbow and he was given painkillers. However, the pain never stopped. The pain was more during night, and he approached us in July this year,” he told reporters on Thursday.

An MRI scan picked up a lesion — osteoid osteoma, a benign tumour that is of 1.5 cm size, in the bone. A CT scan confirmed the diagnosis, he said.

Through a 5 mm skin incision and CT-guided drilling, excision of lesion was done under general anaesthesia, he added.

“The patient was discharged the next day, and he has been pain-free for a month now,” he said. Doctors claimed that such an approach was taken for the first time in the country.

Noting that the lesion was at the joint space, Arunkumar Neelakandan, consultant, Department of Interventional Radiology, said if the conventional treatment — radiofrequency ablation — was taken up, it could have had detrimental effect for the joints.

Navin Gnanasekaran, associate director, medical services, and senior consultant, Department of Interventional Radiology, said the minimally invasive interventional radiology-guided orthopaedic surgery in a CT suite helped bone and joint preservation.