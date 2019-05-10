Be on your guard, there’s cancer lurking in your mouth

Last month, a 36-year-old Mira Road resident was operated upon for early-stage tongue cancer. The mother of three children has never smoked or chewed tobacco. The diagnosis thus shocked her as well as her family. It turned out that a persistent ulcer on her tongue caused by constant friction with a sharp tooth had led to cancer.

While tobacco chewing and smoking remain the main cause of oral cancers, bad dental hygiene with sharp or broken teeth that irritate the internal area of the mouth are among the causes of mouth cancers in people who do not smoke or chew tobacco. “The constant irritation by such teeth changes the morphology of the cells and they eventually become cancerous,” said onco-surgeon Dr. Vishnu Agarwal, who operated on the patient at the Jaslok Hospital. He said two centimetres of the patient’s tongue was removed laterally while the lymph nodes in the neck were removed using a robot to ensure a scarless outcome.

The patient belongs to Jehovah’s Witness and had refused blood transfusion during surgery. “Since we had opted for robotic surgery, the chances of requiring a blood transfusion were further reduced,” the patient’s husband said. The family spent six months trying to simply treat her ulcer. Since the cancer was detected at an early stage, the patient did not require chemotherapy or radiation.

Causative factors

Doctors say dental causative factors for mouth cancers are seen in about 4% to 5% oral cancer cases. “Bad dental hygiene, broken, sharp or irregularly-aligned teeth have to be attended to immediately. The continuous chronic irritation of the skin inside the mouth or the tongue caused by such teeth may trigger cancer,” said head and neck surgeon Dr. Deepak Parikh from the Asian Cancer Institute in Sion. Regular dental check-up is thus very important, he suggested. Dr. Agarwal has commonly seen women below 40 years being diagnosed with mouth cancers that have the dental link. “However, unlike in most tobacco-related cancer patients who ignore their symptoms for a long time, non-tobacco users seek medical help earlier in most cases”, he said.

Dr. Sourav Datta, head and neck cancer specialist from Kolkata’s Narayana Superspecialty Hospital who operated upon a similar cancer in a 28-year-old woman last week, said one must not ignore the warning signs the body sends out. “For example, ulcers generally subside in a week or less. Persistent ulcers thus should be seen as a warning.”