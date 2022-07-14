Be alert and prepared to tackle Monkeypox, Health Ministry tells States

It also flagged the low uptake of Sputnik-V precaution doses and advised them to ensure availability in private vaccination centers.

The Union Health Ministry in its communication to stakeholders on Thursday said that while COVID-19 pandemic continues to pose challenges, it is vital that States remain aware, alert and ready to tackle other public health threats like Monkeypox which is on the rise globally.

It also added that uptake of precaution dose of Sputnik V is only 0.5% of those who are due for it. It has now advised that States must ensure availability of Sputnik precaution dose in private COVID-19 vaccination centres. They are also advised to reach out to beneficiaries to take the precaution dose

Monkeypox awareness

In his letters to stakeholders Health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that States must ensure screening and testing of all suspected cases of Monkeypox at points of entry and in the community as part of India’s preparedness against the disease.

States and Union Territories are also required to identify hospitals and ensure adequate human resources and logistic support to manage any suspect or confirmed Monkeypox case.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has reported that from January 1 to June 22, a total of 3,413 laboratory-confirmed Monkeypox cases and one death have been reported to it from 50 countries and territories.

A majority of these cases have been reported from the European region (86%) and the Americas (11%).

“Considering this is the first time that cases and clusters are being reported concurrently in five WHO Regions, the global health body has assessed the overall risk of spread of cases as ‘moderate at the global level’. Continued expansion of Monkeypox disease globally calls for proactive strengthening and operationalisation of requisite public health actions for preparedness and response against the disease in India also,” Mr. Bhushan said.

COVID-19 challenge

He added that as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to pose challenges, it is vital we remain aware and alert about other public health threats and proactively prepare ourselves to tackle them.

Meanwhile, stating that the uptake of precaution dose of Sputnik-V is only 0.5% of those who are due for it, Mr. Bhushan in his letter said that to increase the uptake of precaution dose of Sputnik-V vaccine by the due beneficiaries States should ensure availability of Sputnik V vaccine (Component I) and functionality of private CVCs may be ensured.

Private CVCs, which were providing Sputnik-V vaccine, should reach out to the due beneficiaries to receive the due doses (both second and precaution dose) and targeted communication may be established for the due beneficiaries of precaution dose of Sputnik-V.