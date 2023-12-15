Battling loneliness by reconnecting social lifelines

December 15, 2023 11:40 am | Updated 11:40 am IST

Of late, particularly after the pandemic, a great deal of attention is being paid to mental health. The forced seclusion of the COVID-19 years appears to have severed social connections that people had established over time. Even as people establish these connects once again, it is clear that some have been unable to revert to pre-pandemic levels of socialisation, or form or sustain meaningful relationships.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has indicated that high-quality social connections are essential to our mental and physical health and our well-being. Social isolation and loneliness are important, yet neglected, social determinants for people of all ages – including older people. More recently, the WHO established a Commission on Social Connection (2024–2026) with the intent to see the social isolation issue recognised and resourced as a global public health priority.

“Anyone, anywhere, can be lonely or socially isolated,” the WHO says. “Across all ages and regions, loneliness and social isolation have serious impacts on our physical and mental health, and the well-being of our communities and society.” The Commission will propose a global agenda on social connection, working with high-level Commissioners to make the case for action, marshal support to scale up proven solutions and measure progress.

As per statistics from the world health body, social isolation and loneliness are widespread, with an estimated one in four older people experiencing social isolation and between 5 and 15% of adolescents experiencing loneliness. A large body of research shows that social isolation and loneliness have a serious impact on physical and mental health, quality of life, and longevity. The effect of social isolation and loneliness on mortality is comparable to that of other well-established risk factors such as smoking, obesity, and physical inactivity. Social isolation and loneliness do not just harm individuals; they also have a negative impact on entire communities and societies. Research shows that their safety, prosperity, and effective governance depend greatly on the quality of social connections within neighbourhoods, workplaces, and schools, the WHO adds.

Even before the pandemic, loneliness was a concern. A systematic review by Mareike Ernst et. al. in a paper in the peer-reviewed journal American Psychologist had this to say: “Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, social isolation and loneliness were becoming major public health and policy concerns, largely due to their serious impact on longevity, mental and physical health, and well-being”.

In context the results of the The Global State of Social Connections survey by Gallup and Meta are interesting. Meta and Gallup collaborated on two research studies, the first in 2022, revealed important variations in people’s sense of connectedness and loneliness across the seven countries studied. The 2023 report builds on that research by presenting data on connections and loneliness among people from 142 countries.

As per the results of that perception study, 72% of the people felt “very” or “fairly” connected to others; 6% did not feel connected “at all” to other people. Nearly a quarter (24%) of the global population felt “very” or “fairly” lonely, while 49% said they were not lonely “at all.” On an average, similar percentages of men and women reported feeling very or fairly connected to others (73% and 72%, respectively) or very or fairly lonely (24% each); however, there were sizeable gender differences in feelings of social connectedness and loneliness in several countries.

As per the survey, most people reported interacting with a variety of social groups at least once a day, including friends or family who live with or near them (58%) as well as neighbours or others who live nearby (46%). A third of the global population reported interacting daily with friends and family who live far away, suggesting that many people likely use some form of technology every day to foster connectedness with important people in their lives. Of the six types of social ties explored, interactions with strangers were reported least, with 16% of the global population saying they interacted with strangers at least once a day in the previous seven days.

Even with this latest perception poll, there is a substantial number of people who do feel disconnected and lonely. Clear strategies will be required from governments across the world in order to keep their residents happy. No mean task at any time, but in the current set of circumstances, increasingly so.

