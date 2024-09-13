ADVERTISEMENT

Ayushman Bharat health insurance: How to apply for senior citizen’s health cover?

Updated - September 13, 2024 02:04 pm IST

The Union Cabinet approved health coverage under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY). Here’s how to apply for the flagship scheme

The Hindu Bureau

Health Insurance | Photo Credit: iStockphoto

Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) is the Government’s flagship health insurance policy, which was introduced in September 2018. The scheme aims to provide financial security and access to quality healthcare services for economically vulnerable people, with the goal of ensuring that no one falls into poverty due to excessive medical expenses.

ADVERTISEMENT

What is Pradhan Mantri Senior Citizen health Scheme?

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday (September 11, 2024) approved health coverage to all the senior citizens aged 70 and above irrespective of income under the flagship scheme, Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY). This will benefit approximately 4.5 crore families, and six crore senior citizens, with ₹5 lakh free health insurance cover on a family basis.

Editorial | Good, but not enough: On the extended coverage of the Ayushman Bharat scheme

Who is eligible for the Modi health card?

All senior citizens of the age 70 and above irrespective of their socio- economic status would be eligible to avail the benefits of the AB PM-JAY. The eligible senior citizens would be issued a new distinct card, colloquially known as the Modi health card, under the AB PM-JAY. 

We are committed to ensuring affordable, top-quality healthcare for every Indian: PM Modi

A senior Health Ministry official said anyone aged 70 or above with a valid Aadhaar number would be eligible for applying under the scheme and that initially there would be a pilot launch to sort out any issues that might arise. “It is an application-based scheme. People will need to register on the portal. The facility of face authentication is available on the portal, which will have a designated link for senior citizens 70+ aged,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

How to apply for the AB PM-JAY scheme?

  1. Visit the official website of Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY
  2. Get your Aadhaar or ration card verified at a PMJAY kiosk
  3. Provide family identification proofs
  4. Get your e-card printed with a unique AB-PMJAY ID.
How to apply for Ayushman Bharat card online  

What is benefit cover under PMJAY?

PM-JAY provides cashless cover of up to ₹5,00,000 to each eligible family per annum for listed secondary and tertiary care conditions. The cover under the scheme includes all expenses incurred on the following components of the treatment.

  1. Medical examination, treatment and consultation
  2. Pre-hospitalization up to three days
  3. Medicine and medical consumables
  4. Non-intensive and intensive care services
  5. Diagnostic and laboratory investigations
  6. Medical implantation services (where necessary)
  7. Accommodation benefits
  8. Food services
  9. Complications arising during treatment
  10. Post-hospitalization follow-up care up to 15 days.
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US