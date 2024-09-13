Ayushman Bharat health insurance: How to apply for senior citizen’s health cover?

Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) is the Government’s flagship health insurance policy, which was introduced in September 2018. The scheme aims to provide financial security and access to quality healthcare services for economically vulnerable people, with the goal of ensuring that no one falls into poverty due to excessive medical expenses.

What is Pradhan Mantri Senior Citizen health Scheme?

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday (September 11, 2024) approved health coverage to all the senior citizens aged 70 and above irrespective of income under the flagship scheme, Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY). This will benefit approximately 4.5 crore families, and six crore senior citizens, with ₹5 lakh free health insurance cover on a family basis.

Editorial | Good, but not enough: On the extended coverage of the Ayushman Bharat scheme

Who is eligible for the Modi health card?

All senior citizens of the age 70 and above irrespective of their socio- economic status would be eligible to avail the benefits of the AB PM-JAY. The eligible senior citizens would be issued a new distinct card, colloquially known as the Modi health card, under the AB PM-JAY.

A senior Health Ministry official said anyone aged 70 or above with a valid Aadhaar number would be eligible for applying under the scheme and that initially there would be a pilot launch to sort out any issues that might arise. “It is an application-based scheme. People will need to register on the portal. The facility of face authentication is available on the portal, which will have a designated link for senior citizens 70+ aged,” he said.

How to apply for the AB PM-JAY scheme?

Visit the official website of Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY Get your Aadhaar or ration card verified at a PMJAY kiosk Provide family identification proofs Get your e-card printed with a unique AB-PMJAY ID.

What is benefit cover under PMJAY?

PM-JAY provides cashless cover of up to ₹5,00,000 to each eligible family per annum for listed secondary and tertiary care conditions. The cover under the scheme includes all expenses incurred on the following components of the treatment.