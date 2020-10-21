Health

Coronavirus | AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial Brazil volunteer dies, trial to continue

AstraZeneca shares fell 1.7%.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

Brazilian health authority Anvisa said on Wednesday that a volunteer in a clinical trial of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University had died but added that the trial would continue.

Oxford confirmed the plan to keep testing, saying in a statement that after careful assessment “there have been no concerns about safety of the clinical trial.” Brazilian newspaper O Globo reported that the volunteer had been given a placebo and not the trial vaccine, citing unnamed sources.

Anvisa provided no further details, citing medical confidentiality of those involved in trials.

AstraZeneca declined immediate comment.

The Federal University of Sao Paulo, which is helping coordinate phase 3 clinical trials in Brazil, separately said the volunteer was Brazilian without revealing where the person lived.

Also read: Johnson & Johnson pauses coronavirus vaccine trials

AstraZeneca shares fell 1.7%.

The federal government has plans to purchase the U.K. vaccine and produce it at its biomedical research center FioCruz in Rio de Janeiro, while a competing vaccine from China's Sinovac Biotech Ltd is being tested by Sao Paulo state's research center Butantan Institute.

Also read: Coronavirus | Oxford vaccine trials to resume in U.K.

Brazil has the second deadliest outbreak of coronavirus, with more than 154,000 killed by COVID-19, following the United States. It has the third largest number of cases, with more than 5.2 million infected, after the United States and India.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 21, 2020 11:55:41 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/health/astrazeneca-covid-19-vaccine-trial-brazil-volunteer-dies-trial-to-continue/article32912097.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY