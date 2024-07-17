Advertising Standards Council of India asks Bengaluru firm to modify/withdraw coffee ad that promises health benefits

The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) has asked Indusviva Health Sciences Private Limited, a Bengaluru-based company, to suitably modify or withdraw the online advertisement of its product ‘iCoffee,’ which promises health benefits, including management of blood sugar levels.

This follows a complaint filed by CAPSULE Kerala, a wing of the Kerala Sasthra Sahitya Parishad, which alleged that the product was being widely marketed through social media platforms in the State. In the complaint, CAPSULE Kerala functionaries U. Nandakumar and M.P. Anil Kumar pointed out that iCoffee was being presented as “an energy-boosting drink” that also “manages blood sugar levels”. The advertisement said that it might also help manage weight, by increasing “the feeling of fullness”.

Dr. Nandakumar and Mr. Anil Kumar said in their complaint that no verifiable clinical evidence or scientific studies had been provided to support these claims. Such statements could mislead consumers into believing that the product had guaranteed health benefits. “By implying that iCoffee can manage blood sugar levels, there is a risk that individuals with diabetes or other blood sugar-related conditions might rely on it as a treatment alternative. This could have serious health implications if the product does not perform as advertised. The statement that iCoffee may help in weight management by increasing a feeling of fullness is speculative and not backed by concrete evidence,” the complaint said.

Moreover, as per the Drugs and Magical Remedies Act, 1954, and the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, and its rules, no drug can claim permanent cures for blood pressure and diabetes.

Another claim was that iCoffee could increase the amount of high-density lipoproteins and reduce low-density lipoproteins, improve lipid levels, and enhance heart health. There were no peer-reviewed scientific studies or clinical trials supporting this claim, the complainants pointed out. The advertisement also said that iCoffee would help keep metabolic syndromes at bay by “reducing abdominal obesity” and by maintaining blood sugar levels. These claims too, were not only unsubstantiated but also potentially harmful, they said.

After checking the complaint, the Consumer Complaints Council of the the ASCI noted that the claims were misleading by exaggeration and were likely to lead to widespread disappointment in consumers’ minds. They were not substantiated with scientific rationale, clinical evidence, or clinical third party tests reports for product efficacy. The source for these claims was not indicated in the advertisement. Thus, they contravened Chapter I, Clauses 1.1, 1.2, 1.4, and 1.5 of the ASCI Code and ASCI Guidelines On Advertising Of Foods & Beverages.

The ASCI advised the advertiser to suitably modify or withdraw the said advertisement by July 26.