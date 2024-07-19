Women favour period leave, but many call for looking beyond policy

Sharanya Rao (name changed) is a 27-year-old lecturer at a private college in Bengaluru. She spends most of her days on her feet. “I have polycystic ovarian syndrome and so, I have heavy bleeding during my periods. It is hard to go about my day as usual when I have my period. People should stop shaming women for wanting to sit down and or slow down because period fatigue is real,” she says, on the much-debated issue of menstrual leave.

The world of Prabha (name changed), who is in her late thirties and works as domestic help in at least three houses in North Bengaluru, is very different. “If I ask for leave every month because I am on my period, then I simply miss out on that day’s pay. I am not even comfortable telling my employers that I have my period, let alone asking for leave for it. Unless I have very bad cramps, I go about my work,” she says.

As a discussion is underway in Karnataka about a menstrual leave policy and legislation to implement this, women from different socio-economic backgrounds, working in various sectors, look at the issue through different lenses. But most agree that this taboo subject needs wider discussion and acceptance.

The Karnataka government has set up an 18-member committee,headed by Sapna Mohan, Associate Dean at the School of Law at Christ University, to study and recommend the feasibility of implementing a menstrual leave policy in the State, including in the private sector, garments industry, and IT sector. The committee in its preliminary report has recommended one day of menstrual leave a month, as well as the passage of The Right of Women to Menstrual Leave and Free Access to Menstrual Health Products Bill by the State legislature.

“There were a lot of deliberations in the committee about the terminology for this leave, and if it should be called ‘menstrual leave’. But this is something that biologically happens to women, and it should be called menstrual leave. Most members of the committee are of the opinion that this should not just be called sick leave and should be exclusive to women,” says Sapna Mohan.

However, a few committee members have expressed their disapproval of the policy. They argued that this policy could lead to further discrimination against women employees at workplaces. “While we welcome the government’s thinking in the direction of a menstrual leave policy, we want to take a balanced approach to this so that it does not become counterproductive for women. We are working out these modalities and a final report will be submitted to the government soon,” Ms. Mohan clarifies.

Karnataka is not the first State to mull over this policy. Bihar has been providing two-day menstrual leave since 1992 to government employees, including contract workers,while Maharashtra is also considering implementing it. According to sources in the Labour Department, menstrual leave might soon become a reality in Karnataka.

Women-centric sectors

In a sector like the garments industry, where the majority of the workforce is women, there is a great need for menstrual leave, argues Prathibha R., president of the Garment and Textile Workers Union who is part of the 18-member committee. She says that around 4 lakh women in the State work in garment and textile factories.

While some committee members pointed out that with so many women in the workforce, a menstrual leave policy could work adversely for the employer and affect productivity if too many women took the leave at once, Ms. Prathibha disagrees. “The onus is on the employers to figure out a solution to such a problem. In any case, it is highly unlikely that such a scenario would emerge. The garment industry is women and labour-oriented. They need women. But the women work with no casual or sick leave. They only have earned leave and national holidays. Providing menstrual leave will help women contribute to the economy better, and reduce presenteeism,” she said. Presenteeism refers to a situation when a person is present at the workplace but is not able to work to their full capacity.

Several women in the private sector also strongly advocate for a menstrual leave policy, stating that they often face menstrual discomfort in the form of heavy bleeding, dysmenorrhea, backaches, nausea, and even low blood pressure. With most companies putting in place a policy of one sick leave a month, women are forced to compromise on their other leave or work through the pain when they have their periods. “Menstruation cycles are not the same for every woman. It can vary depending on age and other factors,” says Ragini (name changed), a 46-year-old government employee in Bengaluru.

For all sectors

“This leave policy will work really well for women who have to commute long distances or do physical activities for their jobs, while also benefiting those who work long hours at their desks. As a hybrid worker, I commute a long distance and also sit at my desk for long hours. Doing these things while menstruating is not easy,” says Kruthi G., 25, an IT employee. “Currently, there are many who are forced to take leaves from their personal basket or take a pay cut when their sick leaves are not sufficient. Having a policy in place would be great,” she says.

“By providing dedicated leaves, companies can foster an inclusive environment and promote the well-being of female employees. The government will surely face some challenges while implementing this, but overcoming those challenges will help them provide a good future for women in the workforce. Acknowledging the physical discomfort and health challenges associated with menstruation is definitely going to be a good move,” says Sindhu Kashyap, 37, a private firm employee.

Representatives of the IT sector’s management with whom The Hindu spoke agreed that a menstrual leave policy would have a positive impact at the workplace.

“Flexible menstrual leave can strengthen representation by allowing women to manage their health without compromising their careers. Such inclusive policies foster a supportive work environment, showing women that their needs are acknowledged and respected. This approach should transcend sectors, promoting inclusivity and equity across all industries, and encouraging broader participation and career growth for women,” says Supriya Paul, CEO and co-founder, Josh Talks, a media platform.

Just policy won’t do

However, a mere policy in place is not enough, many women workers say. The problem lies in the lack of awareness at workplaces, especially because there are so few women in decision-making positions even when the workforce is dominated by them.

Ms. Sharanya stresses on how, even though there are more women than men in the teaching sector, the management is usually all male. “There is a lack of empathy which needs to be addressed and awareness is necessary about the seriousness of menstrual problems.” A shade worse is the scenario in the garment sector where many of the women feel uncomfortable while asking for leave from their male supervisor when they get their periods.

The committee has taken note of this. “The employer will conduct training sessions to raise awareness among all employees about menstrual health and the importance of this leave. Managers will receive additional training to handle menstrual leave requests with sensitivity and support,” its recommendation states.

Along with awareness, the availability of menstrual products at workplaces is also an issue. While some women say that their office has a sanitary pad vending machine which charges ₹5 per pad, others say they can get a pad by asking the adminstation or housekeeping staff. However, in most government and private offices, menstrual products such as sanitary pads or tampons are not easily available.

The naysayers

Some feel that menstrual leave may end up being counterproductive. “No woman menstruates for just one day. Then what is the point in providing a one-day leave?” asks Kathyayini Chamaraj, executive trustee of non-profit CIVIC Bangalore, who is also on the committee. “The participation of women in the workforce is already low. Why add one more factor which can lead to discrimination?” she asks.

Talking to The Hindu, a senior official from the Labour Department says: “Even today we see that many employers remove their female employees from jobs when they get pregnant as they do not want to pay them without work when they take maternity leave. Now, such employers might not want to hire women if they have to give this extra leave every month.”

The official argues that it is essential to think from the employers’ point of view also to ensure that women do not miss out on opportunities. “As employment is also very important, the government will take all the things into consideration before coming to a decision,” he says.

The committee members opposed to dedicated menstrual leave say that both men and women in the workforce should be given 12 days of sick leave a year (which is not the case, especially in the garment sector) which they can use whenever necessary. “Instead of having rules that the employees need to bring in certificates from the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation hospitals when they are sick, men and women should be allowed to take up to three days of sick leave without such requirements,” Ms. Kathyayini suggests.

Out of ambit

Some have expressed skepticism about the unorganised sector benefiting from labour polices such as these. “What about construction workers or agricultural labourers who will not be included in such policies and will have to perform challenging physical tasks even when they have their period?” a committee member asked.

The domestic work sector — in which a majority of the workforce is again women who have to perform strenuous physical activities — can never benefit from this policy. “There is already a hidden rule in some households that if a domestic help has her period, then she should not come to work. But this is not from a health perspective but a ‘purity’ perspective. There already exists a cultural discrimination about women not being pure during those days and employers ask them not to enter certain areas or do certain tasks,” says Geeta Menon, a representative of the Domestic Workers Rights Union. She says that women opting to take menstrual leave or any kind of sick leave for that matter, usually suffer a loss of pay and an increased workload the next day. “As long as the government does not recognise the relationship between an employer and employee in domestic work, the impact of any labour policy will be negligible on this sector.”

While its benefits for the vast unorganised sector are unclear, most women see the menstrual leave policy as a first step in the right direction. “As India looks to adopt new measures to assess the well-being of its people, it is essential to consider progressive ideas beyond traditional thinking. This policy will be a significant milestone in promoting the happiness and well-being of nearly half of Karnataka’s population. In the light of these objectives and in accordance with the principle of inclusiveness envisioned by our founding fathers, there is a pressing need for such a policy,” the committee says about its intent.

