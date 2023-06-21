Where the mind is without fear: What is anxiety and how can we beat it?

June 21, 2023 10:30 am | Updated 10:30 am IST

Anxiety, as an emotion, is experienced by many in day-to-day life. In some, it can become persistent and disabling.

Fear is an emotional response to perceived imminent threat or danger associated with urges to flee or fight. This ‘fight-or-flight response’ is characterised by a startled response and physiological changes. In contrast, anxiety is the apprehensive anticipation of future danger or misfortune accompanied by a feeling of worry, distress, and/or bodily symptoms of tension.

From an evolutionary perspective, fear and anxiety seem to be adaptive responses. For a psychiatrist, it is vital to differentiate normal functional anxiety from pathological dysfunctional anxiety on clinical grounds, and as of today, there are no candidate biomarkers to make this distinction.

This is where clinical judgement becomes key. Factors such as duration and persistence of symptoms, frequency or intensity, disproportionality of symptoms in a given context, pervasiveness of symptoms across contexts, and socio-occupational impairment are considered to mark the line between normal and pathological anxiety.

Historical context

Anxiety, as a symptom, is found across a range of neuropsychiatric disorders. Until the last part of the 19th century, anxiety disorders were not classified separately from other mood disorders, such as depression.

In 1895, Sigmund Freud first suggested that people with mainly anxiety symptoms should be differentiated from depression. He gave the name “anxiety neurosis” to this entity.

Freud’s original anxiety neurosis included people with phobias and panic attacks. He subsequently divided them into two groups – anxiety neurosis and anxiety hysteria. The first group included people with mainly psychological symptoms of anxiety, while the second group had people with phobias and physical symptoms of anxiety.

Prevalence and onset of anxiety

India’s National Mental Health Survey (NMHS) of 2015-2016 found the prevalence of neurosis and stress-related disorders to be 3.5%. These disorders were twice as common in women as compared to men. This is significant, as they are first encountered in primary care settings, and are usually missed or misdiagnosed. This can have a tremendous public health impact.

There is evidence that the developmental period of childhood, adolescence, and early adulthood are periods of high risk for the onset of anxiety disorders.

In the 1960s, the different responses of certain phobias to behavioural methods suggested a grouping into simple phobias, social phobia and agoraphobia. These groups were found to differ in their age of onset.

Simple phobias (fear of objects, animals or situations; e.g. fear of dark places) generally begin in childhood, social phobia in adolescence, and agoraphobia in early adulthood.

Clinical features of anxiety

Generalised anxiety disorder (GAD) is characterised by excessive worrying (which lasts more than six months) and is not restricted to particular circumstances – for example, only when attending a social event.

Worries often centre on possible physical ill-health affecting the person or his/her family members. The worries are widespread and not focused on a specific issue. Common features include apprehension, tension, difficulty concentrating, and autonomic symptoms such as dry mouth or abdominal discomfort.

GAD is commonly seen in primary care settings, but is often not recognised, as only some people present with its characteristic psychological symptoms.

Panic disorder is characterised by recurrent unexpected surges of severe anxiety (a.k.a. ‘panic attacks’), which typically peak within 10 minutes and last around 30-45 minutes. Panic attacks are characterised by sudden onset of palpitations, choking sensation, chest pain, dizziness, depersonalisation (patients feel that they have changed and feel divorced from their own self), derealisation (patients feel that the world has become unreal, distorted or falsified), and fear of dying or losing control.

Patients may believe they are in imminent danger of death or collapse, and seek urgent medical attention. In panic attacks, the anxiety builds up quickly, symptoms are severe, and the patient fears a catastrophic outcome.

Panic disorder can occur with or without agoraphobia – anxiety in feared situations from which escape might prove difficult or embarrassing – and agoraphobia can either precede or follow a panic attack.

Social anxiety disorder is characterised by the intense, persistent fear of being scrutinised or evaluated negatively by others. Patients anticipate ridicule or humiliation, and avoid many social situations or endure them with great distress.

The situations in which social phobia occurs include restaurants, canteens, dinner parties, seminars, board meetings, and other places where the person feels observed by other people.

Shyness is a core symptom of social phobia, though this should be distinguished from healthy individuals who are merely shy, experience little anxiety, and function well at home and at work. Many people have been known to use alcohol or other drugs to quell anxiety symptoms prior to a social encounter.

Separation anxiety disorder is characterised by fear or anxiety concerning separation from those to whom an individual is attached. Common features include excessive distress when experiencing or anticipating separation from home, and persistent excessive worries about potential harms to attachment figures or untoward events that might result in separation.

Worrying that something bad may happen to loved ones is also seen in GAD, but in GAD, this worry is just one of a wide range of worrisome themes. In separation anxiety disorder, the central concern is of losing a major attachment figure.

Specific (simple) phobia is characterised by the fear of particular objects, animals or situations. Common specific phobias include fears of animals, blood, injection, flying, heights, lifts, enclosed spaces, dental treatment, and choking.

Treating anxiety

Some people with anxiety receive unnecessary or inappropriate treatment, as mild symptoms of recent onset, and if associated with stressful events, will improve spontaneously once the stressor resolves.

The need for treatment is determined by ascertaining the severity and persistence of symptoms, their impact on everyday life, the co-occurrence of depressive symptoms, and previous good response to medication or psychotherapy.

The choice of treatment is influenced by clinical characteristics, patient and doctor preferences, and the local availability of potential interventions. There is much overlap across anxiety disorders for evidence-based effective therapies, such as the prescription of a selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor (SSRI) or a course of cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT), but there are differences in treatment response between disorders.

Around one-third of people with anxiety disorders also fulfil the diagnostic criteria for a depressive episode. Treatment of depression will usually relieve anxiety symptoms when depression is the primary diagnosis, but if depression co-occurs or follows an anxiety disorder, each condition requires separate consideration and specific treatment.

After the remission of symptoms, the treatment is usually continued for 9-12 months, and is slowly phased out once the recommended course has been completed.

Conclusion

Anxiety disorders are among the most frequently occurring mental health problems in the community today. They often go unrecognised in primary care settings due to stigma, lack of awareness, and lack of locally available human resources.

If left untreated, they can be associated with significant morbidity. This has a huge public health impact and also affects an individual’s productivity and quality of life. It is vital to increase public awareness of anxiety disorders and the fact that they are treatable with effective interventions.

Dr. Alok Kulkarni is a senior geriatric psychiatrist and neurophysician at the Manas Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences, Hubli.