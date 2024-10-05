Anti-cancer drugs may soon have QR codes to prevent counterfeits in the market

With reports of anti-cancer drugs being replaced by counterfeit products, the government may soon make it mandatory for quick response, or QR codes, to be attached to every vial and strip of medication marketed in India, to ensure a rigorous track and trace mechanism.

This was proposed at a recent meeting of the Drugs Technical Advisory Board (DTAB) meeting, according to its minutes. The Board was apprised that unscrupulous criminals, in collusion with hospital pharmacies, were found refilling empty vials of expensive anti-cancer medicines with counterfeit drugs.

“These fake drugs were then mixed with genuine stocks and sold to unsuspecting cancer patients, putting their life at risk,’’ the Board meeting’s minutes noted.

A course of chemotherapy in India typically costs between ₹1 lakh and ₹4 lakh, depending on the drugs used. Radiation therapy can cost around ₹1 lakh to ₹3 lakh. A combination of cancer treatments is sometimes required to obtain better results.

Preventing counterfeits

Based on this input, the Union government is now working to bring in a mandatory quick response and rigorous track and trace mechanism to prevent counterfeits and validate the authenticity of anti-cancer medicines.

The DTAB is a committee that advises the Indian government on technical matters related to the Drugs and Cosmetics Act. The Board is part of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) in the Health Ministry.

At the DTAB meeting, it was proposed that Schedule H2 of the Drugs Rules, 1945 be amended to include all anti-cancer medicines. This would make it mandatory to print or affix bar codes or quick response codes in the labels of these medicines.

Substandard drugs

Recent CDSCO reports have issued a drug alert, having found that samples of more than 50 drugs — including commonly used medications like paracetamol, Pan D, calcium, vitamin D3 supplements, and anti-diabetes pills — were “not of standard quality”. In response, the All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists has cautioned all stakeholders about the need to maintain the standard of drugs.

“These drugs are allegedly manufactured by several renowned companies. However, the companies have stated that the substandard products were not manufactured by them. In light of this, it is our prime responsibility to remind all our members to purchase medicines only from reliable and verified sources,’’ the group said in its communication.

It strictly advised all stakeholders to avoid buying drugs from unknown sellers, even if they offer additional benefits or discounts. “Always prioritise doing business with your known and trusted fellow members. This directive is issued in the best interest of our members and the general public,’’ the group said.