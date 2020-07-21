Watch | All you need to know about pulse oximeters

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the pulse oximeter device has become something of a necessity. This tool that has been a staple for many doctors over the years, is now flying off the shelves for household first aid kits. It is non-invasive, low-cost and easy to use.

Pulse oximeters are used for detecting hypoxemia or low blood oxygen levels, which is one of the early signs of a COVID-19 infection. The device is usually clipped onto the user’s forefinger.

It comprises a monitor that contains the batteries and display; a probe, which consists of light-emitting diodes or LEDs and a light detector called a photo-detector.

It shows two important readings: the pulse rate, recorded as beats per minute and the oxygen saturation of haemoglobin in arterial blood.

The safe range of the pulse rate is said to be between 60 to 100. While the normal reading for the oxygen level ranges from 95% to 100%. Anything less than 95% and the user should get medical assistance from a doctor.

Pulmonologist and chief editor of Lung India, Dr. Virendra Singh says pulse oximeters are not COVID-19 detectors. One cannot use the pulse oximeter as a sole detector for any respiratory issues. It is only meant to give readings for a small time interval.