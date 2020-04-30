Alcoholics Anonymous announces helplines during lockdown

The Board of Trustees of Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) of India offers helplines in aid of those suffering from alcoholism. In a press note they state: “Indian Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India, together with National Drug Dependence Treatment Centre (NDDTC) at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi have issued a specific ‘Advisory on Alcohol Withdrawal during Lockdown’ on April 11, stating that this lockdown situation, which entails non-availability of alcohol, ‘may be a blessing in disguise for some people who may utilize the opportunity to quit drinking altogether’. However, it is also a significant challenge for a certain proportion of people with alcohol dependence, who are at risk of experiencing severe alcohol withdrawal and its consequences”.

The press note also lists the physical and psychological state of withdrawal symptoms which include: anxiety, irritability and restlessness, craving, tremors, difficulty in sleeping, increased sweating, palpitations, headache, poor appetite, stomach upset, seizures (convulsions), Delirium Tremens (comprising confusion, disturbed level of consciousness, impaired awareness of surroundings, hallucinations and abnormal behaviour), and Wenicke-Kosakoff Syndrome (a variety of neurological and cognitive symptoms) especially common malnourished patients.”

The press note further states: “In this dire situation, it is vital to highlight the fact that counselling by members of Alcoholics Anonymous (AA), an NGO with worldwide presence (since 1935 in USA and from 1957 in India) has been found useful by medical doctors worldwide as a co-therapy to psychological counselling by medical professionals. AA is a fellowship of men and women who share their experience, strength and hope with each other that they may solve their common problem and help others to recover from alcoholism. The only requirement for membership is a desire to stop drinking. There are no dues or fees for AA membership; we are self-supporting through our own contributions. Our primary purpose is to stay sober and help other alcoholics to achieve sobriety.”

Friends of AA (media, doctors, priests, police, judiciary and others) recommend AA to the suffering alcoholics, as the service is free and does not involve any medicines of treatment. One-to-one sharing in these meetings helps a problem drinker (on who cannot control his/her drinking) to understand from a person or group of persons, who were able come out of the habit and share it without any inhibition. The process is kept confidential, through the principle of anonymity.

AA is also working with Al-Anon, an anonymous fellowship of relatives and friends of alcoholics, which works with alcoholics and families of alcoholics. For details visit: http://al-anonalateenindia.org.

With the present onset of events following COVID-19, nationwide shutdown and resultant closure of wine and liquor shops, alcoholics who are suffering from withdrawal symptoms are suggested to seek medical help, have plenty of food and water and get in touch with AA. The AA National help lines are open 24/7: +91 9022771011, +91 80970-55134 and +91 86550-55134. You can also e-mail: info@aagsoindia.org. For more information visit the AA website: www.aagsoindia.org.