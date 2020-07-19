Watch | All about airborne transmission of COVID-19

19 July 2020 10:40 IST

A video on the airborne transmission of COVID-19 and its risk

Aerosols are micro droplets, much smaller than respiratory droplets, and take a longer time to drop to the floor. They will be expelled by people breathing, laughing or singing, unlike respiratory droplets that are expelled with forceful acts such as sneezing or coughing.

Also read | Exhaled breath of COVID-19 patients can contain novel coronavirus, study finds

According to scientists, a 5 micron droplet will travel tens of metres and also remain suspended in the air for longer. Thus an individual who is COVID-19 positive is likely to infect people standing even at a distance of 1-2 m in a small, poorly ventilated room.

Advertising

Advertising

Also read | WHO: Indoor airborne spread of virus possible

This poses the risk that people sharing such environments can potentially inhale these viruses, resulting in infection and disease.