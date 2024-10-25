ADVERTISEMENT

Air pollution: Centre warns of the rising ill-effects of deteriorating air quality

Updated - October 25, 2024 04:40 pm IST - New Delhi

In a letter to States and UTs, the Director General of Health Services Atul Goel has said to discourage stubble and waste burning, and spread awareness among people about reducing firecrackers during festivities

Bindu Shajan Perappadan
Bindu Shajan Perappadan

Birds fly past as the Taj Mahal in Agra, which is seen engulfed in smog | Photo Credit: PTI

Air pollution is a significant contributor to acute health conditions and exacerbates the progression of related chronic diseases warned the Central Government on Friday (October 15, 2024) and has now written to all States and Union Territories asking them to initiate measures to ensure preparedness in view of the deteriorating air quality across northern India, with the onset of winters, and its adverse impact on people’s health.

ADVERTISEMENT

The letter from the Central Government has directed that public awareness campaigns using regional languages through mass media be pressed into action and has also called for strengthening the healthcare workforce and increasing participation in sentinel surveillance for air pollution-related diseases.

Air pollution causes over 2 million deaths annually in India: BMJ study

Weather experts have noted that air quality in the National Capital is currently in the ‘very poor’ category with hospitals registering a rise in the number of patients coming in with adverse respiratory symptoms.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile in his letter, Director General of Health Services Atul Goel said that the adverse effects of air pollution are “particularly severe” for vulnerable groups such as children, pregnant women, the elderly, individuals with pre-existing health conditions, and those who face higher exposure risks due to their occupations, such as traffic police officers and municipal workers.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He further noted that with the upcoming festive season and onset of winter the situation may even worsen.

Stating that chronic illnesses, attributed to prolonged exposure to air pollution, often lead to an increase in premature mortality, the letter said that there is a need to ensure “enhanced preparedness.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Death rates from air pollution spikes vary across cities: Study

The letter asked states to discourage stubble and waste burning and spread awareness among people about reducing firecrackers during festivities, promoting public transportation, limiting reliance on diesel-based generators, and curbing smoking.

"Additionally, individuals should be advised to minimise their exposure to polluted air by monitoring air quality indices through government mobile applications before venturing outdoors, avoiding heavily congested areas, and opting for cleaner fuels at home for cooking, heating, and lighting," Dr. Goel said in the letter written last week.

The letter has been sent to principal secretaries of all States and Union Territories along with heads of National Health Mission (all states and UTs). 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US