Air pollution: Centre warns of the rising ill-effects of deteriorating air quality

Air pollution is a significant contributor to acute health conditions and exacerbates the progression of related chronic diseases warned the Central Government on Friday (October 15, 2024) and has now written to all States and Union Territories asking them to initiate measures to ensure preparedness in view of the deteriorating air quality across northern India, with the onset of winters, and its adverse impact on people’s health.

The letter from the Central Government has directed that public awareness campaigns using regional languages through mass media be pressed into action and has also called for strengthening the healthcare workforce and increasing participation in sentinel surveillance for air pollution-related diseases.

Weather experts have noted that air quality in the National Capital is currently in the ‘very poor’ category with hospitals registering a rise in the number of patients coming in with adverse respiratory symptoms.

Meanwhile in his letter, Director General of Health Services Atul Goel said that the adverse effects of air pollution are “particularly severe” for vulnerable groups such as children, pregnant women, the elderly, individuals with pre-existing health conditions, and those who face higher exposure risks due to their occupations, such as traffic police officers and municipal workers.

He further noted that with the upcoming festive season and onset of winter the situation may even worsen.

Stating that chronic illnesses, attributed to prolonged exposure to air pollution, often lead to an increase in premature mortality, the letter said that there is a need to ensure “enhanced preparedness.”

The letter asked states to discourage stubble and waste burning and spread awareness among people about reducing firecrackers during festivities, promoting public transportation, limiting reliance on diesel-based generators, and curbing smoking.

"Additionally, individuals should be advised to minimise their exposure to polluted air by monitoring air quality indices through government mobile applications before venturing outdoors, avoiding heavily congested areas, and opting for cleaner fuels at home for cooking, heating, and lighting," Dr. Goel said in the letter written last week.

The letter has been sent to principal secretaries of all States and Union Territories along with heads of National Health Mission (all states and UTs).

