AIIMS-Delhi to collaborate with Liverpool University for research on head and neck cancer

The programme will impact the care of patients with cancer by combining resources in order to develop joint research and education programmes

February 13, 2024 01:54 am | Updated 01:54 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi and University of Liverpool have entered into a collaboration for “AIIMS Liverpool Collaborative Centre for Translational Research in Head and Neck Cancer – ALHNS” here on Monday.

The ALHNS is expected to build upon the pre-existing collaboration and links between the Liverpool Head and Neck Centre (LNHC), University of Liverpool and the Head and Neck Cancer Unit at AIIMS New Delhi.

The ALHNS will impact the care of patients with head and neck cancer by combining resources at both institutions in order to develop joint research and education programmes. It is expected to enhance the quality of research and education.

Also read: From genomic medicine, a revolution rolls towards cancer care

It also aims to develop common standard operating procedures to access high quality clinical datasets and tissue repositories of two ethnically diverse populations whose cancer-causing aetiologies differ significantly (cigarette smoking, alcohol drinking and Human papillomavirus in the UK population, in contrast to smokeless tobacco products in an Indian population).

The ALHNS also aims to have commonly articulated strategic goals in order to deliver cutting edge medical innovation and personalised cancer treatments, said a release issued by the Health Ministry on Monday. 

The Union Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya also virtually addressed the fifth foundation day celebration of National Cancer Institute (NCI) of AIIMS Jhajjar, on Monday. He said that the way the institute has progressed over the last 5 years, is a testament to the skill and dedication of the doctors, nurses and other health workers involved in the day-to-day functioning of the institute.

