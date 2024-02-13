ADVERTISEMENT

AIIMS Delhi-SBI launch smart card for hassle-free payments 

February 13, 2024 03:54 am | Updated 03:54 am IST - NEW DELHI

Services of these cards will be extended across all the AIIMS in the country soon

The Hindu Bureau

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi-SBI Smart Payment Card, is aimed at providing hassle-free payments for treatment. File. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday launched the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi-SBI Smart Payment Card, which is aimed at providing hassle-free payments for treatment.

“AIIMS Smart Payment Card will resolve the long pending issue of patients from far-flung areas carrying cash with them to the hospital. Patients or their caretakers can get the card easily from the facilitation centres across AIIMS, New Delhi and thereafter use it for payment at various counters,’’ the Minister said.

Hailing the launch as a major step in patient care services and the Digital India initiative, the Minister said that under the scheme, funds can now be transferred easily and swiftly from across the country by anyone in case of any urgent payment-related requirement, for the patient being attended at AIIMS, New Delhi.

Soon, the services of these cards will be extended across all the AIIMS in the country, he said.

He reiterated the Centre’s commitment towards adding more convenience measures for patients across the hospitals in the country.

