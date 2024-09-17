After Nipah, suspected Mpox case surfaces in Kerala’s Malappuram

A young man who returned from Dubai last week has been admitted to Government Medical College Hospital, Manjeri, in Malappuram district of Kerala with symptoms of Mpox. Health authorities are yet to respond even as his serum samples have been sent to the virology laboratory at Government Medical College, Kozhikode, for confirmation.

The man reached Manjeri hospital with fever and rashes on his hands on Monday (September 16, 2024). Dermatologists who examined him grew suspicious and isolated him for further examination.

The suspected Mpox case has raised concerns even as the health authorities are fighting the Nipah scare in Malappuram district. A 24-year-old man studying in Bengaluru had died of Nipah at MES Medical College Hospital, Perinthalmanna, on September 9.

International airports in the country have begun to screen passengers arriving from African nations after an Mpox outbreak was reported in Congo, and a 26-year-old man from Haryana was found to be infected.

Mpox, caused by the monkeypox virus (MPXV), is an infectious disease that can give a painful rash, enlarged lymph nodes, fever, headache, muscle ache, back pain and low energy. Mpox spreads from person to person mainly through close contact with an infected person.

Mpox causes signs and symptoms which usually begin within a week but can start 1–21 days after exposure. Symptoms typically last two to four weeks but may last longer in someone with a weakened immune system.