ADVERTISEMENT

Africa’s mpox response is less than 10% funded, says Africa Centres for Disease Control

Published - August 30, 2024 04:12 pm IST

Of the estimated USD 245 million needed to combat the outbreak of mpox currently sweeping through the region, only USD 20.4 million has been secured so far, the Africa CDC said

Reuters

A test tube labelled “Mpox virus positive” is held in this illustration taken August 20, 2024 | Photo Credit: Reuters

Africa has secured less than 10% of the estimated USD 245 million it needs to fight a surging mpox outbreak on the continent, a senior official from the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said on Wednesday, August 28, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

The continent is under pressure to curb an outbreak of the potentially deadly infection that the World Health Organization (WHO) declared to be a global health emergency in mid-August, after a new strain began proliferating from the Democratic Republic of Congo to neighbouring countries.

Advancing equity, from COVID-19 to Mpox

The Africa CDC has pulled together a budget to determine the amount of money available for the mpox response and the resources it needs to mobilise. “We’ve come to the first estimate of USD 245 million,” Africa CDC Chief of Staff Ngashi Ngongo said at a WHO meeting in the Republic of Congo’s capital Brazzaville.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Democratic Republic of Congo's government has committed USD 10 million to support the fight against the outbreak while the African Union has approved USD 10.4 million, Ngongo said. Therefore, about USD 20 million is currently available for the response, he said, adding that these figures would be updated.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

"The current gap where we stand today is about USD 224 million that we are looking for," he said.

Why mpox vaccines are only just arriving in Africa after two years

Jean Kaseya, director general of Africa CDC, said during the meeting that the organisation was moving towards securing almost 1 million doses of mpox vaccine.

Those include 215,000 doses from vaccine maker Bavarian Nordic, 100,000 doses from France, almost 100,000 doses from Germany and about 500,000 doses from Spain. There is no timeline yet on when the vaccines might reach the Democratic Republic of Congo, which is the most affected by the virus.

Mpox, a viral infection that causes pus-filled lesions and flu-like symptoms, is usually mild but can kill.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US