Africa’s mpox response is less than 10% funded, says Africa Centres for Disease Control

Of the estimated USD 245 million needed to combat the outbreak of mpox currently sweeping through the region, only USD 20.4 million has been secured so far, the Africa CDC said

Published - August 30, 2024 04:12 pm IST

Reuters
A test tube labelled “Mpox virus positive” is held in this illustration taken August 20, 2024

A test tube labelled “Mpox virus positive” is held in this illustration taken August 20, 2024 | Photo Credit: Reuters

Africa has secured less than 10% of the estimated USD 245 million it needs to fight a surging mpox outbreak on the continent, a senior official from the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said on Wednesday, August 28, 2024.

The continent is under pressure to curb an outbreak of the potentially deadly infection that the World Health Organization (WHO) declared to be a global health emergency in mid-August, after a new strain began proliferating from the Democratic Republic of Congo to neighbouring countries.

Advancing equity, from COVID-19 to Mpox

The Africa CDC has pulled together a budget to determine the amount of money available for the mpox response and the resources it needs to mobilise. “We’ve come to the first estimate of USD 245 million,” Africa CDC Chief of Staff Ngashi Ngongo said at a WHO meeting in the Republic of Congo’s capital Brazzaville.

The Democratic Republic of Congo's government has committed USD 10 million to support the fight against the outbreak while the African Union has approved USD 10.4 million, Ngongo said. Therefore, about USD 20 million is currently available for the response, he said, adding that these figures would be updated.

"The current gap where we stand today is about USD 224 million that we are looking for," he said.

Why mpox vaccines are only just arriving in Africa after two years

Jean Kaseya, director general of Africa CDC, said during the meeting that the organisation was moving towards securing almost 1 million doses of mpox vaccine.

Those include 215,000 doses from vaccine maker Bavarian Nordic, 100,000 doses from France, almost 100,000 doses from Germany and about 500,000 doses from Spain. There is no timeline yet on when the vaccines might reach the Democratic Republic of Congo, which is the most affected by the virus.

Mpox, a viral infection that causes pus-filled lesions and flu-like symptoms, is usually mild but can kill.

