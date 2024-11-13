Affordable access to general medicine to masses will stay relevant even as there is a premiumisation trend, said managing director of GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals India Bhushan Akshikar.

“Things like classification or premiumisation are now bandied around by many consultants, and really that’s also playing out in several categories. I think our objective in shaping the next century as a company will be to ensure that we continue to provide. affordable access with all our mass based general medicines portfolio, which will still remain relevant” Mr. Akshikar said at an event celebrating hundred years in the pharmaceutical industry held on November 12 at Mumbai.

Chairperson of GSK R.S Karnad, former executive chairman of L&T A.M Naik, former chairperson of HDFC Deepak Parekh, and the former MDs of the organisation were present at the event.

Talking about the company’s journey so far and the future plans in her address, Ms. Karnad said that the existing portfolio of immunisation and vaccinations will continue. “We will continue our focus on our paediatric vaccines, our general medicines and the specialty medicine. The couple of new products that we’ve come up with, Nucala and Trelegy, which are asthmatic. I think we we made good inroads into that and as we prepare now to get into oncology,” Ms. Karnad said at the event.

Chief guest A.M Naik spoke about GSK’s legacy and his sixty year journey at the the L&T group. The event also involved a panel discussion where the past MDs of GSK spoke about their experiences while heading the company.

