Addressing a few health queries

My children, in Class X and XII are under stress because of the board exams. What is the best form of exercise for them to take a break from studies?

It is ideal to go out and play a game. If they already play a sport, let them continue with that. Avoid starting a new sport now, because that will cause additional pressure. The exercise they choose should not take them back to their studies even in thought, and should keep them in the moment, concentrating on a ball or shuttle, for example. The aim is to have a change in the audio-visual input (so avoid exercise videos on screens) which can then help the nervous system switch from sympathetic (fight or flight stress) to the parasympathetic (rest and recovery). Sport helps build more neural connections, which will only contribute to children being better able to focus on studies.

I am a student preparing for my medical entrance examination. I feel very fatigued with pain in the shoulder, neck and legs. What could the reason be?

You need to breathe optimally for proper oxygen supply. This can be changed with exercise, so that you get energy. Take breaks and do some stretches once an hour or so. Have a warm bath before you begin studying, and you’ll feel better.

I am a 16-year-old boy, 166 cm. My father is as tall as I am. Will using hanging bars for two minutes daily help increase my height, at least by three inches?

As a boy, you will grow for another three to five years. However, if you’re very particular to find out, you can request a doctor for an X-ray of the knee, to measure if the growth plates are ossified (after which there will be no growth). Girls often stop physical growth at about 16 years. However, hanging on bars alone will not help. Get daily exercise by playing a sport, eat a healthy diet, avoid junk food, and you will grow well.

Dr Kannan Pugazhendi is a renowned sports physician and fitness consultant with over two decades of experience

Nothing in this column is intended to be, and is not, a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Please seek independent advice from a licensed practitioner if you have any questions regarding a medical condition. Email us your questions at mp_health@thehindu.co.in