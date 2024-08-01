Chandipura virus confirmed in 51 people, says Union Health Ministry

Since early June 2024, Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) cases have been reported from Gujarat in children under 15 years of age and till July-end 148 AES cases (140 from 24 districts of Gujarat, four from Madhya Pradesh, three from Rajasthan & one from Maharashtra) have been reported, out of which 59 patients died. Also Chandipura virus (CHPV) has been confirmed in 51 cases.

CHPV is a member of the Rhabdoviridae family that is associated with an encephalitic illness (Chandipura encephalitis or Chandipura viral encephalitis) in humans.

The Health Ministry maintained that the situation was reviewed on August 1 jointly by the Director General of Health Services (DGHS), Director, National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) and DG Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and other State government officials.

“A declining trend of the daily reported new cases of AES is evident since 19th July 2024. Gujarat has undertaken various public health measures such as insecticidal spray for vector control, IEC, sensitisation of medical personnel and timely referral of cases to designated facilities. Also a National Joint Outbreak Response Team (NJORT) has been deployed to assist the Gujarat State Government in undertaking public health measures and for conducting a detailed epidemiological investigation into the outbreak. A joint advisory from NCDC and NCVBDC is being issued to guide the neighboring States reporting AES cases,’‘ the Ministry noted.

CHPV is known to cause sporadic cases and outbreaks in western, central and southern parts of the Country especially during the monsoon season.

It is transmitted by vectors such as sand flies and ticks. Vector control, hygiene and awareness are the only measures available against the disease.

The disease affects mostly children under 15 years of age and can present with a febrile illness that may progress to convulsions, coma and in some cases, may result in death. Although there is no specific treatment available for CHPV and management is symptomatic, timely referral of suspected AES cases to designated facilities can improve outcomes.

