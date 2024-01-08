GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Active Covid cases in country recorded at 4,049

The number of daily cases had dropped to double-digits till December 5, 2023.

January 08, 2024 03:44 am | Updated 03:44 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
People wearing face masks as a precautionary measure after cases of COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1, in New Delhi on Friday.

People wearing face masks as a precautionary measure after cases of COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1, in New Delhi on Friday. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

India has recorded 756 new cases of Covid, while the number of active cases of the infection stood at 4,049, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

Five deaths – two each from Kerala and Maharashtra and one from Jammu and Kashmir – have been reported in 24 hours, according to the Ministry’s data updated at 8 a.m.

The number of daily cases had dropped to double-digits till December 5, 2023, but cases began to increase again after the emergence of a new variant and cold weather conditions.

After December 5, a maximum increase in single-day cases was reported on December 31, 2023, when 841 cases were reported, official sources said.

Of the total active cases, a large majority of these (around 92%) are recovering under home isolation.

“The currently available data suggests that the JN.1 variant is neither leading to an exponential rise in the new cases nor a surge in hospitalisation and mortality,” the sources stated.

India has witnessed three waves of COVID-19 in the past with the peak incidence of daily new cases and deaths being reported during the Delta wave in April-June 2021. At its peak, 4,14,188 new cases and 3,915 deaths were reported on May 7, 2021.

Since the pandemic began in early 2020, more than 4.5 crore people have been infected and over 5.3 lakh died.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease stands at over 4.4 crore with a national recovery rate of 98.81%, according to the Ministry’s website.

According to the Ministry, 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccines have so far been administered in the country.

Related Topics

Coronavirus

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.