ADVERTISEMENT

Active COVID-19 cases in India dip to 2,148

June 14, 2023 01:13 pm | Updated 01:13 pm IST - New Delhi

The active number of coronavirus cases in India has dipped to 2,148

PTI

As of June 14, India has recorded 120 new Coronavirus infections, while the active cases have decreased to 2,148 from 2,248. File (representational image) | Photo Credit: Velankanni Raj

As of June 14, India has recorded 120 new COVID-19 infections, while the active cases have decreased to 2,148 from 2,248, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on June 14 .

The death toll stood at 5,31,892, the data updated at 8 a.m. stated.

Also read: India logs 80 fresh Covid cases

The COVID-19 tally was recorded at 4.49 crores.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Recovery Rate has been recorded at 98.81% , according to the Health Ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,59,040 and the Case Fatality Rate was recorded at 1.18% .

ALSO READ
India urges G-20 countries to join vaccine research collaborative in wake of COVID vaccine inequity

According to the Ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US