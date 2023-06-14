HamberMenu
Active COVID-19 cases in India dip to 2,148

The active number of coronavirus cases in India has dipped to 2,148

June 14, 2023 01:13 pm | Updated 01:13 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
As of June 14, India has recorded 120 new Coronavirus infections, while the active cases have decreased to 2,148 from 2,248. File (representational image)

As of June 14, India has recorded 120 new Coronavirus infections, while the active cases have decreased to 2,148 from 2,248. File (representational image) | Photo Credit: Velankanni Raj

As of June 14, India has recorded 120 new COVID-19 infections, while the active cases have decreased to 2,148 from 2,248, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on June 14 .

The death toll stood at 5,31,892, the data updated at 8 a.m. stated.

Also read: India logs 80 fresh Covid cases

The COVID-19 tally was recorded at 4.49 crores.

The National Recovery Rate has been recorded at 98.81% , according to the Health Ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,59,040 and the Case Fatality Rate was recorded at 1.18% .

According to the Ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Related Topics

Coronavirus / health / public health/community medicine / medicine

