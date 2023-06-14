Active COVID-19 cases in India dip to 2,148

June 14, 2023 01:13 pm | Updated 01:13 pm IST - New Delhi

As of June 14, India has recorded 120 new COVID-19 infections, while the active cases have decreased to 2,148 from 2,248, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on June 14 .

The death toll stood at 5,31,892, the data updated at 8 a.m. stated.

The COVID-19 tally was recorded at 4.49 crores.

The National Recovery Rate has been recorded at 98.81% , according to the Health Ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,59,040 and the Case Fatality Rate was recorded at 1.18% .

According to the Ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.