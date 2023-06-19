ADVERTISEMENT

Active COVID-19 cases in country down to 1,910

June 19, 2023 12:23 pm | Updated 12:23 pm IST - New Delhi

The death toll was 5,31,896, according to the latest Health Ministry data on June 19

As of June 19, India logged 63 new Coronavirus infections, while the active cases have dipped to 1,910 from 1,925, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on the same day. File (representational image) | Photo Credit: Velankanni Raj B

As of June 19, India logged 63 new Coronavirus infections, while the active cases have dipped to 1,910 from 1,925, according to the latest Union Health Ministry data.

The death toll was 5,31,896, according to the data updated at 8 a.m. on Monday.

The COVID-19 cases tally stood at 4.49 crore (4,49,93,543) while the National COVID-19 Recovery Rate has been recorded at 98.81%, the Ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,59,737 and the Case Fatality Rate was recorded at 1.18%.

According to the Ministry’s website, 220.66 crore doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the country so far as part of the nationwide vaccination drive.

