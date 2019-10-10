“There has been acceleration in decline of Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR), Under Five Mortality Rate (U5MR) and the Infant Mortality Rate since the launch of the National Health Mission (NHM)/National Rural Health Mission (NRHM). At the current rate of decline, India should able to reach its SDG target in this area much before the due year i.e. 2030,” the Health Ministry has told the Union Cabinet on Wednesday.

“The Cabinet has been apprised of the Progress under NHM and Decisions of the Empowered Programme Committee and Mission Steering Group of the NHM where India was the biggest success story amongst malaria endemic countries in the world, in bringing down the malaria cases and deaths which have declined by 49.09% and 50.52% compared to 2017,” the release noted.

TB control

The Ministry said the Revised National Tuberculosis Control Programme (RNTCP) had been significantly strengthened and intensified.

“Due to the intensified efforts, there is 16% jump in identification of new cases in one year. Universal drug sensitive cases also increased by 54%. Newer drug regimen of Bedaquiline and Delaminide and nutrition support to all TB patients for the duration of the treatment has been rolled throughout the country,” the Ministry added.

It also listed out improvements in Measles-Rubella (MR) vaccination, Rotavirus vaccine (RVV) and Pneumococcal Conjugated Vaccine (PCV) drive, which has seen improved coverage.

“Home Based Care for Young Child (HBYC) programme was introduced under POSHAN Abhiyaan. National Viral Hepatitis Control Programme was approved for prevention, management and treatment of Hepatitis to A, B, C and E and rollout was initiated. This would benefit an estimated 5 crore patients of Hepatitis,” noted the Ministry.