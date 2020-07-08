Watch | All about the new swine flu virus identified in China

08 July 2020 21:09 IST

A video on the new strain of swine flu virus, genetically descended from the H1N1 strain that caused a pandemic in 2009

According to a recent study published in the U.S. science journal PNAS, researchers have identified a new type of swine flu virus in China. The new strain, G4 EA H1N1, is genetically descended from the H1N1 strain that caused a pandemic in 2009.

10% of blood samples from swine farm workers, and about 4% from the general population contained antibodies indicating the transmission of G4 virus from animals to humans. But there is no evidence yet that it can be passed from human to human.

