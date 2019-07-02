A long drive toward change

Not big on driving beyond South India, J Adel, S Venkatesh and G Sakthi Saravanan were as keen as mustard to go on a trip for a cause; to tell people that more than 80% of children with cancer can be cured and saved if detected and treated early.

None of them is a doctor. But Adel’s job as the marketing and branding head, Venkatesh, as legal adviser and Saravanan as a trustee of Madurai-based Meenakshi Mission Hospital & Research Centre — often came into contact with families struggling with cancer, especially in rural Tamil Nadu.

“It is heartbreaking to see parents devastated by the diagnosis and believing it to be a curse of God. The high cost of treatment also holds them back, since they believe that even if they spend money, their child will die anyway,” says Adel.

So the three friends, now in their thirties, drove across 30 cities in 15 states, in a span of 30 days, in a bid to spread awareness about childhood cancer and save more young lives. They wanted to study awareness levels in the North and came up with the idea of the cross-country journey from the South to the North and back.

The plan was conceived four years ago, but several hiccups, from sponsorship to taking leave from work, besides their respective family’s apprehensions about travelling to Kashmir, didn’t allow them to undertake it earlier. Finally, it all fell into place in April this year when hospital chairman Dr Gurushankar heard of their initiative and encouraged them to go ahead, sanctioning the required funds.

“Till we were flagged off on April 27, we were unsure of what lay ahead and whether we could do it,” says Venkatesh. The trio endured harsh weather conditions, including sweltering heat and below-zero temperatures. “We were not used to either and we saw snowfall and avalanches for the first time. Above all, our entire period of travel coincided with the Lok Sabha elections,” he says.

The old way

“It was a fun and unpredictable adventure,” says Adel, recalling the time when they were stranded at Patni Top due to a landslide while driving from Jammu to Srinagar. “Since we could not afford to waste time waiting, we were advised to go via Mughal Road, which was most challenging, as visibility was zero and there was heavy traffic on a battered road with an Army barricade every two kilometres. We were tense,” he says.

But before taking the diversion from Patni Top, they made it a point to gather a group of lorry drivers and talk to them about childhood cancers.

In Pangong village, the farthest beyond Leh and close to the China border, Adel fell sick due to a drop in oxygen levels. The temperature was -15 degrees that night. Since their visit to some places was arranged with the help of the Association of Healthcare Providers (India), the timely intervention of a local doctor helped.

Mission Possible The first-of-its-kind mass connect initiative on cancer in children has served a purpose. An MoU between the Army Hospital in Nubra Valley and Meenakshi Mission Hospital’s Telemedicine Centre is in the offing, to enable increased access and improved healthcare to patients in remote and tough terrain. The Army Hospital at present provides basic healthcare to the local population. The tie-up is expected to work out by the year end and will offer specialised services too.

“We were amazed by the difficult living conditions in places like Nubra Valley and Turtuk village near Siachen border and did not let our spirit falter,” says Adel adding, “We wanted to reach as many people as possible and tell them about free cancer surgeries for children from poor families.”

Saravanan says arrangements for their stay were not in place everywhere. “We carried tents and pitched them beneath the stars to celebrate each day’s small achievements. The most incredible part was to be able to see our vast and beautiful country and make lifelong friends,” says Venkatesh.

Showing the way The team covered a city a day, driving from dawn to dusk and interacting with people wherever they halted for the night. Between April 27 and May 26, they touched Hyderabad, Nagpur, Gwalior, Agra, Bareilly, Nainital, Rishikesh, Dehradun, Shimla, Manali, Pathankot, Pulwama, Sonamarg, Kargil, Attari border, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Hubli and Salem.

From talking to Border Roads Organisation personnel in Kashmir to kar sevaks in Amritsar’s Golden Temple, shopkeepers in Surat, doctors, nurses and paramedical staff in hospitals in Agra, Pune and Mumbai, and locals in Ajmer, the team addressed a wide audience on the curability of childhood cancer and the facilities available in their hospital, which has performed 2,000 free surgeries for children with cancer over the last eight years.

They encountered varied food habits, extreme temperatures, different languages and cultures. It was a journey into the unknown, much like the journey every cancer patient takes. “But we feel proud that we could do our part,” says Adel.