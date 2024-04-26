A guide to ‘preventing’ public health misinformation

April 26, 2024 10:50 am | Updated 10:50 am IST

Some public health emergencies strike with suddenness, others fester slowly. Pandemics trigger lockdowns; influenza flu activates demand for antivirals; floods prompt advisories on communicable diseases. The peril is palpable, its elimination urgent. Some threats, however, are discreet. “We’re not only fighting an epidemic, but an infodemic,” said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in February 2020, before COVID-19 swept the world. The alarm was rung as a surfeit of scientific information took hold: the evidence was ambiguous and false information ample. Public health infodemics crawl before they vanquish: they look like science, move to misdirect and prey on people, which in turn affected health behaviours and outcomes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Infodemics emerge as a parallel threat as scientists warn of future outbreaks and nations join forces to bolster ‘pandemic preparedness’. Can misinformation — about pathogens, transmission, vaccines — be prevented too? A new Lancet paper offers a cocktail of real-world strategies to immunise communities from infodemics. These include, and are not limited to, training healthcare workers and improving access to reliable scientific information. The framework both preempts and responds to emergencies, suggesting interventions that begin before pathogens paralyse health systems.

The gaps in infodemic management

Think of public health infodemic action as a river flowing downstream. The source at present is the ‘tertiary level’, when the focus is on minimising the negative effects of a crisis. Say, debunking false claims about COVID-19 vaccines, or penalising social media users who share misleading posts. The river trickles down to the ‘secondary’ level -- where strategies like listening to people and monitoring conversations can help identify infodemics at earlier stages. It reaches the ‘primary level’, where infodemics can be prevented by building literacy among people, and then the ‘primordial level’, when communities are resilient enough to not fall prey to information gluts.

ADVERTISEMENT

The researchers at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reviewed literature published between 1961 and 2023, including peer-reviewed papers, reports and policy documents, to investigate how infodemics are understood and managed. A gap was evident. Frameworks sometimes included ideas but not implementation strategies; they were singularly focused on one discipline (such as epidemiology) and neglected other crises; there was little evidence linking information exposure to health behaviours and outcomes; the strategies were confined to emergency responses only, framed for the aftermath of a public health emergency.

Most pertinently, the current scaffolding missed the forest for the trees: it neglected to see misinformation as part of a complex ‘information ecosystem’ that does not function in silos. The ecosystem functions as a market. The demand for health information is spurred forward by people’s need for knowledge, literacy levels, a trust in political leaders; the supply of information is determined by public figures and social media platforms. The researchers investigated different components, “including not only misinformation and disinformation but also information overloads and information voids”. Eliminating misinformation is crucial, but “should not be the sole focus”, the paper noted.

Misinformation has floated around in the health system for centuries; the COVID-19 pandemic revealed the cost and consequences of a threat that rankles in silence. COVID-19 infodemics sparked confusion and risk-taking among the people, a sentiment that ossified into mistrust towards governments and the public health systems. The tide of fake news and globalised internet systems have weakened the foundation of health information ecosystems, says Parth Sharma, a public health physician who was not associated with the paper. This, coupled with healthcare becoming a profitable “industry”, has marked a new era where infodemics function and travel in hyperspeed. “Misinformation has become a bigger threat to the health of people than a lack of information,” adds Dr. Sharma.

ADVERTISEMENT

The blind spots in the current framework, and regulatory challenges such as Patanjali’s allopathic dominance, have only exposed the degree of infodemic rot. A Lancet editorial recently flagged the lack of credible health data in India; the absence of which “impoverishes democratic choices”. Health misinformation also fans communal violence and hate speech. The false claims targeting Indian Muslims during COVID-19 framed the community as figures of threat and distrust, escalating the routine harassment, discrimination and violence they face. “No need to buy vegetables from ‘miyans’ [Muslims],” said a BJP leader from Uttar Pradesh in a video; hospitals reportedly separated wards for Muslim people.

Upstream interventions

The researchers propose a repository of interventions that can be deployed at different banks of public health. The framework also reimagines the way health communication flows, the channels it takes, reversing the origin of the river with the mouth. If the infodemic management system were to focus on upstreaming strategies, cutting and weeding out risk factors that allow infodemics to thrive – similar to policies to proof nations from future pandemics.

“Trying to fight misinformation can seem like putting out one fire when simultaneously 10 new fires pop up,” says Somya Gupta, a Delhi-based gynaecologist. The suggested infodemic framework boosts resources and resilience of communities, and reimagines a festering public health emergency. “We need to work round the clock during non-pandemic days,” she says, in a manner that is systematic, involves multiple stakeholders, does not depend on social media alone and collaborates with people.

ADVERTISEMENT

Take primordial interventions, anything that helps health systems and communities build resilience. Trust towards the system, investment in infrastructures and opening knowledge pathways such that people have access to reliable scientific evidence can help, the research showed. Practices like conducting health programmes and encouraging dialogue integrate infodemic management in routine service delivery, thus driving up trust. In Madhya Pradesh’s Jhabua, ASHAs, ANMs and Community Health Officers used the age-old tradition of khatla baithaks to interact with people and hear their concerns about COVID-19 vaccines -- a mark of empathy and openness.

Trust is an understated but an urgent tool, especially in the Indian context “where illiteracy and superstition predominate”, notes Dr. Gupta. “To overcome this hurdle - trust building, awareness campaigns, language translation, taking the message to the people in remote areas is key.” Research shows in areas where the health systems were relatively better funded and there were higher levels of trust in healthcare workers, people were less likely to believe in misinformation or conspiracies.

Investing in healthcare workers, building their skills and capacity to respond to information ecosystems, is also key. WHO and organisations like the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control have put in place training programmes for people to understand how misinformation flows, and even interact with those who are exposed to pseudoscience online. Germany’s Robert Kock Institute has institutionalised a workflow for reporting infodemic insights. Building on this recommendation, Dr. Sharma notes a degree of “task shifting” is necessary, where a separate cadre is created to communicate relevant information. “This is a skill that requires active listening, empathy, patience, and an understanding of the existing level of knowledge of people and their socio-cultural background. People of science need to be trained in these skills too so they can pitch in when needed,” he says.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Primary’ interventions can work to reduce social and economic determinants of infodemics among vulnerable communities. Countries such as South Korea and the U.S. are conducting online modules for older people, to train them in spotting false news and looking for reliable sources. Another suggested technique is pre-bunking: when people are pre-emptively exposed to manipulation techniques to show how they could be misinformed in the future. WHO developed a game called GoViral! in 2020: the player would go down a simulated social media rabbit hole and “walk a mile in the shoes of a manipulator to get to know their tactics from the inside” and “see it as ruining the magician’s trick so that you don’t fall for it next time around”.

Upstream interventions, in theory, psychologically vaccinate people before information outbreaks strike. “Developing interventions to increase trust at the primordial and primary levels would help increase population resilience before public health emergencies occur,” and “identify communities or individuals susceptible to infodemics”, the paper noted.

Secondary and tertiary management can happen from there on: where people are proactively warned of misinformation and false claims debunked. Notable strategies that look at infodemics as a crisis outside mis- and disinformation include ‘community listening’ and identifying information voids. WHO and other entities monitored online conversations during COVID-19 to understand narratives and collect data on the shape health information takes. In Madagascar, during the first wave, an NGO met with community leaders and healthworkers to understand how people could be misled regarding COVID-19 vaccines. The organisation then conducted live music performances anchored around COVID-19 transmission, to help fill voids in information. Efforts branch both in the physical and digital realm; on social media, platforms can create obstacles to make it harder for people to spread misinformation. A Nature study showed nudging people to consider the accuracy of information they consume, to take a moment before carrying on, could help stop the spread of false information on social media.

“This public health emergency which is already leading to disease outbreaks and worse health outcomes in the Western world (the anti-vax movement and measles outbreak in the U.S.) needs to be urgently tackled in India.”Parth Sharma, public health physician

Limitations and challenges

The distinct stages of the infodemic framework “comprehensively capture[s] both acute and upstream interventions”, and “can help practitioners identify appropriate interventions depending on the intended level of prevention”, the Lancet study noted.

Any framework involving monitoring speech, online or offline, however, runs into ethical quandaries. Concerns about privacy, consent or free speech spring forth with any form of content or infodemic moderation. The framework will have to be fluid and dynamic, responding to ethical questions, the researchers note. WHO in February last year was deliberating on devising ethical tools for ‘social listening’ and gathering data. The published review also only includes case studies from literature published in English. The researchers also do not “comment on the effectiveness of the interventions in a systematic way”.

In India, any infodemic framework will have to account for additional barriers, suggests Dr. Sharma. First, the lack of a political will. “Our health system is ideal on paper but a small fraction of what exists on paper has been implemented and maintained,” he notes. Second is the tendency to centralise plans that fail to address local needs. “A blanket approach to communication, especially in a country as diverse as India is bound to fail. Local misinformation first needs to be understood to address the same,” he explains. The paper recommends its usage as a guide “rather than a rigid categorisation system”.

There are additional logistical questions of increased investment in technical and personnel resources; coordination and trust between communities, civil society and health systems. It would “require a paradigm shift within public health” and at the policy level to allocate attention and resources to managing infodemics, before they unleash floods and spark wildfires. Other recommendations include rallying around legal interventions to counter infodemics. The Indian Medical Association’s health manifesto this year seeks repercussions for people spreading misinformation or pseudoscience -- “all acts of omission” and efforts to “fool the gullible public with ‘magic remedies’” should be punished under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, the Indian Penal Code and the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

People engage with health communication in complex ways, giving way to complex problems; the proposed framework is thus no cheat sheet. Like any public health challenge, the researchers noted, managing infodemics “combining a preventive and holistic approach requires a better understanding of the overall ecosystem”. The forest has to be examined from all angles; patrolling the grounds, dissecting the roots, keeping an eye on the sky above. Only then, they note, “can we be prepared for future infodemics”.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.