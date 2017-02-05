Horror in South Africa

FULL REPORT: Nearly 100 mentally ill patients died of starvation, dehydration and diarrhoea at care centres in South Africa, a report by the health ombudsman has said. The deaths occurred between March and December 2016 following a “reckless” attempt by the government to save money. It transferred patients from a specialised institution to centres with “invalid licences”. The investigation was prompted by complaints from families who were desperately searching for their relatives. Picture shows some relatives and family members holding a candle-light vigil organised by the South African main Opposition party, Democratic Alliance (DA), outside the Gauteng Province premier office, in Johannesburg, on February 2. — PHOTO: AFP
