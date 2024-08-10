97 Zika Virus cases in Maharashtra; Pune with the highest positive patients at 75

A total of 97 positive Zika virus cases are in Maharashtra as of August 9. 3 new patients tested positive to the virus on Friday (August 9, 2024) of which 2 are pregnant women, the state positive count of pregnant women is 45. The health department said they are closely monitoring pregnant women with positive Zika virus cases.

The 3 new cases are reported from Pune city (2) and Yamuna Nagar in Pimpri-Chinchwad (1). The cases remain the highest in Pune city with 75 Zika-positive patients. Rest of the cases are reported from: 3 in Pimpri-Chinchwad, 6 in Pune rural, 1 in Kolhapur, 10 in Ahmednagar, 1 in Sangli and 1 in Solapur, a senior health official from the Integrated Disease Surveillance Program (IDSP) of the Public Health Department, Government of Maharashtra, said.

From January 2024 till August 9, total serum samples collected from pregnant women are 1,469; of which 12 were collected on August 9. Total samples collected in the State are 1,604 of which 19 were collected on August 9. Total surveyed houses in the State so far are 1,88,937 of which 6,965 were surveyed on August 9.

“Till date we have surveyed a total population of 7,44,397; 1,88,934 houses were inspected for worms of which 3,922 were found contaminated; 5,56,183 utensils were examined of which 27,355 were found contaminated, we have added temephose, a larvicide, in 17,656 utensils with water. Guppy fish or temephose should be used in cement containers that cannot be emptied,” an official from the health department informed.

The virus spreads through the bite of an infected Aedes mosquito, which also transmits dengue and chikungunya. This mosquito usually bites during the day.

The health department said, “The death rate is very negligible, so people do not need to panic. In case of fever, immediately report to government hospitals where the best diagnosis and treatment for this disease is available at free of cost. Private medical practitioners should also get such patient’s sample checked from National Institute of Virology Pune through government system. Use mosquito nets while sleeping and use full sleeved clothed during the day. Do not create a breeding ground for mosquitoes under any circumstances.”

