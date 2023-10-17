75% of emerging infectious diseases are zoonotic, cautions Union Health Secretary

October 17, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Limited knowledge and skill to identify zoonotic diseases, coupled with limited diagnostic facilities at all levels has resulted in neglect of the infectious diseases due to zoonotic pathogens cautioned Union Health Secretary, Sudhansh Pant, on October 17.

Mr. Pant made his comments while delivering the keynote address at the national conclave on “Augmented Zoonotic Diseases Surveillance at Human – Wildlife Interface” and national conclave for Endorsement of “National Action Plan for Prevention and Control of Snakebite Envenoming” organised by Centre for One Health, National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

He added that zoonotic disease is one of the areas of concern which is affecting humans as well as the animal health and 75% of newly emerging infectious diseases that have affected people over the last three decades are zoonotic in nature.

The Secretary said that in light of these new and emerging health threats, there is a growing importance of the ‘One Health’ approach.

“The Central Government is taking several measures to promote One-Health and NCDC through its various technical divisions is undertaking activities pertaining to pandemic preparedness likely to emerge from zoonotic threats at human, animal and environment interface,” said the Secretary.

Mr. Pant also underlined that snakebite envenoming is a life threatening condition and is an issue of public health concern as India shares a major burden of this disease. “It is important to have a dedicated framework to address the issues and challenges of snakebite envenoming at National level”, he said.

