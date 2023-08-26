70 schoolboys in Delhi’s Sagarpur fall ill after midday meal

August 26, 2023 02:45 am | Updated 10:10 am IST - New Delhi

Nearly 70 students of a Delhi government school fell ill allegedly after having their midday meal in south-west Delhi’s Sagarpur, the police said on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South West) Manoj C. said the Sagarpur police station received a PCR call that as many as 70 boys of Class 6 -8 were vomiting at Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya, Durga Park.

“A team reached the spot and the students were shifted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital and Dada Dev Hospital. Their condition is stable,” the DCP added.

According to an officer, the students were served puri sabzi in their midday meal, followed by soya juice, after which they started complaining of stomach pain and began vomiting.

The crime team was called in and the remaining food and juice boxes were seized, the police said. A probe is under way and an FIR will be registered, the DCP said.

In a statement, the Delhi government said a show-cause notice has been issued to the midday meal provider at the school, seeking answers within 24 hours. Strict action will be taken against whoever is responsible and a warning has been issued to all midday meal providers in this regard, it added.

It also said that the local MLA, councillor, and senior officials of the Education Department were at the hospital.

Second incident

The incident comes two weeks after 28 children at an MCD-run school in Naraina had fallen ill shortly after having their midday meal on August 11 and were hospitalised.

Hitting out at the Aam Aadmi Party government, Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party chief Virendra Sachdeva expressed concern over repeated incidents of food poisoning of students after midday meals and said that all is not well in Delhi government schools.