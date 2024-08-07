GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

66 cases of Zika virus infection reported in Pune city since June

Those infected include 26 pregnant women; health officials said four of these patients had died, but the cause had been attributed to other conditions

Published - August 07, 2024 03:40 pm IST - Pune

PTI
In this file photo, Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, responsible for transmitting Zika, sit in a petri dish at the Fiocruz Institute in Recife, Brazil

In this file photo, Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, responsible for transmitting Zika, sit in a petri dish at the Fiocruz Institute in Recife, Brazil | Photo Credit: AP

At least 66 cases of Zika virus infections have been reported in Pune city over the past two months, civic officials said on Tuesday, August 7, 2024. Those infected also included 26 pregnant women but most of them are in good health, an official statement said.

Four of these patients died, but the cause in each case was not the Zika infection, a senior health official told PTI.

The first case of Zika virus infection in the city this year was reported on June 20 when a 46-year-old doctor in the Erandwane area tested positive. Subsequently, his 15-year-old daughter too tested positive for the infection.

Zika virus: the need to improve surveillance and vector control

"The 66 cases include four deaths, but these deaths were not due to Zika but comorbidities the patients were suffering from, such as cardiac issues, liver ailments, old age. Their reports came positive for the virus from the NIV (National Institute of Virology) after death," the Health Department official said. The four patients who died were aged between 68 and 78, the official said.

The Pune Municipal Corporation's Health Department would, nonetheless, send their reports to the death audit committee of the Maharashtra government, the official added. "So far, no death due to Zika has been reported in the country," he said.

New type of host defence against Zika, dengue infections revealed

Zika virus in pregnant women may cause microcephaly (a condition in which the head is significantly smaller due to abnormal brain development) in the foetus.

The virus is transmitted through the bite of an infected Aedes mosquito, which is also known to transmit dengue and chikungunya infections.

"The PMC health department is conducting surveillance. As a precautionary measure, it is taking measures such as fumigation to curb the breeding of mosquitoes," the statement added.

Related Topics

health / viral diseases / communicable diseases / healthcare policy / Maharashtra / Pune

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.