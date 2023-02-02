ADVERTISEMENT

50% of Indians with heart failure die within five years: expert

February 02, 2023 05:48 am | Updated 02:15 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

50% of Indians with heart failure die within five years: expert. "In India, heart failure happens 10 years earlier than it does in the rest of the world. Heart failure is a disease that has a poor prognosis, and despite improvements in therapeutic techniques, the predicted mortality rate continues to be high even today," senior consultant cardiologist at Apollo Hospitals-Hyderguda, M.Srinivasa Rao says.

Heart failure is not a simple condition but a complex one; it brings with it morbidity as 50% of Indian patients diagnosed with the condition die within five years, says an expert.

“In India, heart failure happens 10 years earlier than it does in the rest of the world. Heart failure is a disease that has a poor prognosis, and despite improvements in therapeutic techniques, the predicted mortality rate continues to be high even today,” senior consultant cardiologist at Apollo Hospitals-Hyderguda, M.Srinivasa Rao says.

Often people confuse heart failure with heart attack, the senior doctor adds, and points out, “While educating people about heart failure and its prevention, the focus should be on adhering to the medicine because we have quality drugs that decrease mortality and improve the quality of life of heart failure patients.”

Heart failure refers to the gradual weakening of heart muscle resulting in decreased ability of the heart to supply blood to the organs. However, contrary to its name, heart failure does not meet that the heart has failed. It is a term used to describe a heart that cannot keep up with its workload due to which the body may not get oxygen that it needs.

