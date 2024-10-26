30,000 critical care beds, regional centres for National Institute of Virology are among plans under PM-ABHIM: V.K. Paul

Niti Aayog member V.K. Paul said unprecedented public healthcare initiatives have been taken up under the PM- Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM). Major investments are being made to enhance primary and secondary healthcare and also to strengthen public health infrastructure to effectively manage and respond to any future pandemics.

ADVERTISEMENT

"PM-ABHIM is a ₹64,000 crore infrastructure project and unprecedented work is being done in this regard," Dr. Paul told ANI. "Under PM-ABHIM, in every block in the country, blocks public health units and labs will be made. In 600 districts, Integrated Public Health Units are being planned. The National Centre for Disease Control will have 30 branches across the country. The National Institute of Virology will get regional centers. There will be three more BSL-4 labs in the country," he said.

Critical care beds

Dr. Paul also said 30,000 critical care beds will be created in the country under PM-ABHIM to strengthen secondary health care. "Critical care hospital blocks are being created, and these blocks are created in all the district hospitals and also in Central health institutions. [A total of ] 30,000 critical care beds will be created under this initiative," he said.

To prepare the health system to manage future pandemics, major investments are being made under PM-ABHIM. In this regard the National Institute of One Health is being created in the country, he said. One Health comprises bringing different sectors together, in an integrated manner, to solve health, productivity, and conservation challenges and has major implications for India. The Prime Minister's Science, Technology, and Innovation Advisory Council (PM-STIAC) in its 21st meeting, approved to setting up of a National One Health Mission, a cross-ministerial effort that will serve to coordinate, support, and integrate all the existing One Health activities in the country and fill gaps where it is appropriate.

The PM-Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM) was launched with an outlay of ₹64,180 crores. It focuses on developing capacities of health systems and institutions across the continuum of care at all levels, primary, secondary, and tertiary, to prepare health systems to respond effectively to current and future pandemics and disasters.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.