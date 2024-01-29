GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

2,083 cases of COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1, its lineages detected in India: INSACOG

JN.1.11 has been detected in 244 cases while the rest of the cases were detected in the sub-lineages of JN.1

January 29, 2024 03:24 pm | Updated 03:24 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Image for representation purpose only.

Image for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: B. Velankanni Raj

The INSACOG on January 29 said 2,083 cases of COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1 and its lineages have been detected in the country so far.

There are 814 SARS-CoV-2 sequences of JN.1 across 18 States and UTs while its sub-lineage JN.1.1 has been detected in 943 cases, according to the data compiled by the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG).

JN.1.11 has been detected in 244 cases while the rest of the cases were detected in the sub-lineages of JN.1.

Last month, the Centre asked the States and Union Territories to maintain a constant vigil amid detection of new variants in the country.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has classified JN.1 as a separate “variant of interest” given its rapidly-increasing spread, but said it poses a “low” global public health risk.

The JN.1 sub-variant of the coronavirus was previously classified as a variant of interest (VOI) as part of the BA.2.86 sub-lineages, the parent lineage that is classified as a VOI, the world body said.

Related Topics

Coronavirus

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.