Watch | ISRO to launch GISAT-1, India's first earth observing satellite in geostationary orbit

GISAT-1 or Geo Imaging Satellite-1 is India’s first earth imaging satellite in a geostationary orbit.
A satellite in geostationary orbit (about 36,000 km above earth) has an orbital period equal to earth’s rotational period.
Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV-F10) will launch GISAT-1 on March 5th from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. This will be the fourteenth flight of the GSLV.
The GSLV flight will have a four-metre diametre ogive-shaped payload fairing being flown for the first time. A payload fairing is a nose cone used by a spacecraft for protection against dynamic pressure and aerodynamic heating during launch.
After the launch, GISAT-1 will reach the final geostationary orbit of around 36,000 km using its onboard propulsion system.
The earth observing satellite that weighs around 2,275 kg has a lifespan of 7 years. It carries a multi- and hyper-spectral imager along with the 700 mm Ritchey-Chretien telescope for earth observation and data collection. Also it has a high resolution camera
Objectives of GISAT-1
- Facilitates near real time observation of the Indian sub continent, under cloud free condition, at frequent intervals.
- Helps quick monitoring of natural disasters.
- Keep a constant watch on borders.
- Monitor any changes in the geographical condition of the country.
- Helps to obtain spectral signatures of agriculture, forestry, mineralogy, disaster warning, cloud properties, snow, glaciers and oceanography.